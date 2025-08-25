Moedas / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini
6646.1 USD 34.7 (0.52%)
Setor: Índice Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do US500M para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6610.3 e o mais alto foi 6666.1.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas S&P 500mini. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
US500M Notícias
Faixa diária
6610.3 6666.1
Faixa anual
4799.1 6666.1
- Fechamento anterior
- 6611.4
- Open
- 6610.9
- Bid
- 6646.1
- Ask
- 6649.1
- Low
- 6610.3
- High
- 6666.1
- Volume
- 56.890 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.71%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.66%
- Mudança anual
- 15.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh