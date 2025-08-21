КотировкиРазделы
US500M: S&P 500mini

6612.3 USD 2.5 (0.04%)
Сектор: Индекс Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс US500M за сегодня изменился на -0.04%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 6600.4, а максимальная — 6620.9.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
6600.4 6620.9
Годовой диапазон
4799.1 6641.7
Предыдущее закрытие
6614.8
Open
6615.1
Bid
6612.3
Ask
6615.3
Low
6600.4
High
6620.9
Объем
9.073 K
Дневное изменение
-0.04%
Месячное изменение
2.19%
6-месячное изменение
18.06%
Годовое изменение
14.83%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.