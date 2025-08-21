Валюты / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini
6612.3 USD 2.5 (0.04%)
Сектор: Индекс Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс US500M за сегодня изменился на -0.04%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 6600.4, а максимальная — 6620.9.
Следите за динамикой S&P 500mini. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Дневной диапазон
6600.4 6620.9
Годовой диапазон
4799.1 6641.7
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 6614.8
- Open
- 6615.1
- Bid
- 6612.3
- Ask
- 6615.3
- Low
- 6600.4
- High
- 6620.9
- Объем
- 9.073 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.04%
- Месячное изменение
- 2.19%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 18.06%
- Годовое изменение
- 14.83%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.307 млн
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.429 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.312 млн
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.362 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- -8.5%
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.