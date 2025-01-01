DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el tipo de orden en formato string.

string  TypeDescription() const

Valor devuelto

Tipo de orden en formato string.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).