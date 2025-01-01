Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCHistoryOrderInfoTakeProfit TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex TakeProfit Obtiene el precio Take Profit de la orden. double TakeProfit() const Valor devuelto Precio Take Profit de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). StopLoss PriceCurrent