DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCHistoryOrderInfoTakeProfit 

TakeProfit

Obtiene el precio Take Profit de la orden.

double  TakeProfit() const

Valor devuelto

Precio Take Profit de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).