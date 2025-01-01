DocumentaciónSecciones
MathSwap

Cambia el orden de los bytes en un valor del tipo ushort.

ushort  MathSwap(
   ushort  value      // valor
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor para el cambio de orden de los bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor ushort con orden de bytes inverso.

MathSwap

Cambia el orden de los bytes en un valor del tipo uint.

uint  MathSwap(
   uint   value      // valor
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor para el cambio de orden de los bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor uint con orden de bytes inverso.

MathSwap

Cambia el orden de los bytes en un valor del tipo ulong.

ulong  MathSwap(
   ulong  value      // valor
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor para el cambio de orden de los bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor ulong con orden de bytes inverso.

 

Ejemplo:

#property script_show_inputs
 
input ulong  InpLongValue  =  1;    // Enter any ulong value here
input uint   InpIntValue   =  2;    // Enter any uint value here
input ushort InpShortValue =  3;    // Enter any ushort value here
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
 
//--- imprimimos en el diario de registro los valores introducidos y convertidos por MathSwap() en representación decimal y binaria.
   Print(ValueDescription(InpLongValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpIntValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpShortValue));
   /*
  resultado:
   ulong value1
   ulong value72057594037927936 using MathSwap()
   binary ulong value0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001
   binary ulong value0000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   uint value2
   uint value33554432 using MathSwap()
   binary uint value00000000000000000000000000000010
   binary uint value00000010000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   ushort value3
   ushort value768 using MathSwap()
   binary ushort value0000000000000011
   binary ushort value0000001100000000 using MathSwap()
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Devuelve la descripción textual de los valores de la variable    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string ValueDescription(T x)
  {
   int    num_bits   = sizeof(T)*8;
   string type_name  = typename(T);
   string bin_x      = NumberToBinaryString(x);
   string bin_swap_x = NumberToBinaryString(MathSwap(x));
   return(StringFormat("%s value: %lld\n%s value: %lld using MathSwap()\nbinary %s value: %0*s\nbinary %s value: %0*s using MathSwap()\n"
          type_namextype_nameMathSwap(x), type_namenum_bitsbin_xtype_namenum_bitsbin_swap_x));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Devuelve la representación binaria del número como cadena        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string NumberToBinaryString(T x)
  {
   string res  = "";
   int    i    = -1;
   uchar  size = sizeof(T)*8-1;
   ulong  mask = (ulong)1<<size;
   while(!((x<<++i)& mask));
   for(; i <=sizei++)
      res += !((x<<i)& mask) ? "0" : "1";
   return res;
  }

Ver también

