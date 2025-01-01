DocumentaciónSecciones
MathPow

Eleva una base a una potencia indicada.

double  MathPow(
   double  base,         // base 
   double  exponent      // exponente
   );

Parámetros

base

[in]  Base.

exponent

[in]  Valor de potenciación.

Valor devuelto

Valor de la base elevada a la potencia indicada.

Nota

En vez de la función MathPow() se puede usar la función pow().

 

Ejemplo:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#property script_show_inputs
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
//--- input parameters
input double   InpExponentValue  =  2;    // exponent value
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos 11 valores de 0 a 10 con paso 1
   vector X(11,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- calculamos cada valor del vector X elevado al grado InpExponentValue
   X=MathPow(X,InpExponentValue);
   Print("MathPow(X,",(string)InpExponentValue,") = \n",X);
   
//--- transferimos los valores calculados de vector a array
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- dibujamos el gráfico de los valores calculados del vector
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- esperamos la pulsación de Escape o PgDn para eliminar el gráfico (crear una captura de pantalla) y finalizar el funcionamiento
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- limpiamos
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
  resultado:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]
   MathPow(X,2.0) = 
   [0,1,4,9,16,25,36,49,64,81,100]
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rellena el vector con el valor value con el incremento step      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Al pulsar ESC, retorna true                                      |
//| Al pulsar PgDn hace una captura del gráfico y retorna true       |
//| Si no, retorna false                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- si ESC está pulsado, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- si PgDn está pulsado y se realiza correctamente la captura de pantalla, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- retornamos false
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un objeto de gráfico y dibuja una curva                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea una captura de pantalla y guarda la imagen en un archivo    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Resultado:

MathPow_Screenshot

