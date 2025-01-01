#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#property script_show_inputs



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



//--- input parameters

input double InpExponentValue = 2; // exponent value



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtenemos 11 valores de 0 a 10 con paso 1

vector X(11,VectorArange);

Print("vector X =

",X);

//--- calculamos cada valor del vector X elevado al grado InpExponentValue

X=MathPow(X,InpExponentValue);

Print("MathPow(X,",(string)InpExponentValue,") =

",X);



//--- transferimos los valores calculados de vector a array

double y_array[];

X.Swap(y_array);



//--- dibujamos el gráfico de los valores calculados del vector

CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- esperamos la pulsación de Escape o PgDn para eliminar el gráfico (crear una captura de pantalla) y finalizar el funcionamiento

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- limpiamos

ExtGraph.Destroy();

/*

resultado:

vector X =

[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]

MathPow(X,2.0) =

[0,1,4,9,16,25,36,49,64,81,100]

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Rellena el vector con el valor value con el incremento step |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Al pulsar ESC, retorna true |

//| Al pulsar PgDn hace una captura del gráfico y retorna true |

//| Si no, retorna false |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- si ESC está pulsado, retornamos true

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- si PgDn está pulsado y se realiza correctamente la captura de pantalla, retornamos true

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- retornamos false

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un objeto de gráfico y dibuja una curva |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea una captura de pantalla y guarda la imagen en un archivo |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}