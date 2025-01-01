DocumentaciónSecciones
La función devuelve el valor absoluto (modular) de un número que se le ha pasado.

double  MathAbs(
   double  value      // número
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor numérico.

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo double, más o igual a cero.

Nota

En vez de la función MathAbs() se puede usar la función fabs().

 

Ejemplo:

//--- input parameters
input int      InpValue = -10;   // Enter any value here
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos el valor absoluto del número introducido en los parámetros de entrada
   uint abs_value=MathAbs(InpValue);
//--- imprimimos los valores en el diario de registro
   PrintFormat("The entered value %d received the value %u after using the MathAbs() function",InpValue,abs_value);
  }