SocketTlsSend

Envía los datos a través de una conexión TLS protegida.

int  SocketTlsSend(
   int           socket,               // socket
   const uchar&  buffer[],             // búfer para los datos
   uint          buffer_len            // tamaño del búfer
   );

Parámetros

socket

[in]  Manejador del socket retornado por la función SocketCreate. Al transmitir un manejador incorrecto, en _LastError se registra el error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE).

buffer

[in]  Enlace a la matriz de tipo uchar con los datos que deben ser enviados.

buffer_len

[in]  Tamaño de la matriz buffer.

Valor retornado

En caso de éxito, retorna el número de bytes registrados en el socket. En caso de error, retorna -1.

Observación

Si al ejecutar esta función aparece un error en el socket de sistema, la conexión establecida a través de SocketConnect será interrumpida.

Si se da un error de registro de datos, en _LastError se registrará el error 5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR).

Solo se puede llamar la función desde los expertos y scripts, puesto que funcionan en su propio flujo de ejecución. Si se llama desde el indicador, GetLastError() retornará el error 4014 — "La función de sistema no está permitida para la llamada".

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketTlsSend.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =443;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- проверим хэндл
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- si todo está en orden, nos conectamos
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- si la conexión está protegida por un certificado, mostraremos sus datos
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
           }
         //--- enviamos al servidor una solicitud GET
         string request="GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n";
         char   req[];
         int    len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
         if(len<0)
           {
            Print("StringToCharArray() failed. Error "GetLastError());
            SocketClose(socket);
            return;
           }
         //--- si se utiliza una conexión protegida por TLS a través del puerto 443
         if(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len)
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- leemos la respuesta
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- cerramos el socket después del uso
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leyendo la respuesta del servidor                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
//--- leemos los datos del socket mientras esté disponible, pero sin superar el timeout
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
 
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         //--- leemos y analizamos los datos de la conexión TLS segura
         int rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
 
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- imprimimos solo el encabezado de la respuesta
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- actualizamos el tiempo de timeout de la lectura
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }

