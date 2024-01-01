//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketTlsSend.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =443;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- проверим хэндл

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- si todo está en orden, nos conectamos

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- si la conexión está protegida por un certificado, mostraremos sus datos

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

}

//--- enviamos al servidor una solicitud GET

string request="GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

";

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

{

Print("StringToCharArray() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

SocketClose(socket);

return;

}

//--- si se utiliza una conexión protegida por TLS a través del puerto 443

if(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len)

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- leemos la respuesta

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- cerramos el socket después del uso

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Leyendo la respuesta del servidor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

//--- leemos los datos del socket mientras esté disponible, pero sin superar el timeout

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;



do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

//--- leemos y analizamos los datos de la conexión TLS segura

int rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);



if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- imprimimos solo el encabezado de la respuesta

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- actualizamos el tiempo de timeout de la lectura

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}