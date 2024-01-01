|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketTlsSend.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =443;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
{
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- проверим хэндл
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- si todo está en orden, nos conectamos
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- si la conexión está protegida por un certificado, mostraremos sus datos
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
}
//--- enviamos al servidor una solicitud GET
string request="GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n";
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
{
Print("StringToCharArray() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
SocketClose(socket);
return;
}
//--- si se utiliza una conexión protegida por TLS a través del puerto 443
if(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len)
{
Print("GET request sent");
//--- leemos la respuesta
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
}
//--- cerramos el socket después del uso
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leyendo la respuesta del servidor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
{
//--- leemos los datos del socket mientras esté disponible, pero sin superar el timeout
char rsp[];
string result;
ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
//--- leemos y analizamos los datos de la conexión TLS segura
int rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- imprimimos solo el encabezado de la respuesta
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP answer header received:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
//--- actualizamos el tiempo de timeout de la lectura
timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}