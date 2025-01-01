DocumentaciónSecciones
Verifica la correctitud de un número real.

bool  MathIsValidNumber(
   double  number      // número a comprobar
   );

Parámetros

number

[in]  Número a comprobar.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve true, si el valor que se comprueba es un número real aceptable. Si el valor que se comprueba es más o menos infinito, o se trata de "no número" (NaN - not a number), la función devuelve false.

Ejemplo:

   double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
   if(!MathIsValidNumber(abnormal)) Print("Atención! MathArcsin(2.0) =",abnormal); 

Véase también

Tipos reales (double, float)