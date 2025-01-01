Manual de referencia de MQL5Funciones matemáticasMathIsValidNumber
- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathIsValidNumber
Verifica la correctitud de un número real.
bool MathIsValidNumber(
Parámetros
number
[in] Número a comprobar.
Valor devuelto
Devuelve true, si el valor que se comprueba es un número real aceptable. Si el valor que se comprueba es más o menos infinito, o se trata de "no número" (NaN - not a number), la función devuelve false.
Ejemplo:
double abnormal=MathArcsin(2.0);
