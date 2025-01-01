DocumentaçãoSeções
MathSwap

Altera a ordem de bytes em valores do tipo ushort.

ushort  MathSwap(
   ushort  value      // valor
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Valor para alterar a ordem de bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor ushort com ordem de bytes inversa.

MathSwap

Altera a ordem de bytes em valores do tipo uint.

uint  MathSwap(
   uint   value      // valor
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Valor para alterar a ordem de bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor uint com ordem de bytes inversa.

MathSwap

Altera a ordem de bytes em valores do tipo ulong.

ulong  MathSwap(
   ulong  value      // valor
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Valor para alterar a ordem de bytes.

Valor retornado

Valor ulong com ordem de bytes inversa.

 

Exemplo:

#property script_show_inputs
 
input ulong  InpLongValue  =  1;    // Enter any ulong value here
input uint   InpIntValue   =  2;    // Enter any uint value here
input ushort InpShortValue =  3;    // Enter any ushort value here
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
 
//--- imprimimos no log os valores MathSwap() inseridos e convertidos em representação decimal e binária
   Print(ValueDescription(InpLongValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpIntValue));
   Print(ValueDescription(InpShortValue));
   /*
  resultado:
   ulong value1
   ulong value72057594037927936 using MathSwap()
   binary ulong value0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001
   binary ulong value0000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   uint value2
   uint value33554432 using MathSwap()
   binary uint value00000000000000000000000000000010
   binary uint value00000010000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
   
   ushort value3
   ushort value768 using MathSwap()
   binary ushort value0000000000000011
   binary ushort value0000001100000000 using MathSwap()
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna a descrição dos valores da variável                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string ValueDescription(T x)
  {
   int    num_bits   = sizeof(T)*8;
   string type_name  = typename(T);
   string bin_x      = NumberToBinaryString(x);
   string bin_swap_x = NumberToBinaryString(MathSwap(x));
   return(StringFormat("%s value: %lld\n%s value: %lld using MathSwap()\nbinary %s value: %0*s\nbinary %s value: %0*s using MathSwap()\n"
          type_namextype_nameMathSwap(x), type_namenum_bitsbin_xtype_namenum_bitsbin_swap_x));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna a representação binária do número como uma string        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string NumberToBinaryString(T x)
  {
   string res  = "";
   int    i    = -1;
   uchar  size = sizeof(T)*8-1;
   ulong  mask = (ulong)1<<size;
   while(!((x<<++i)& mask));
   for(; i <=sizei++)
      res += !((x<<i)& mask) ? "0" : "1";
   return res;
  }

Veja também

