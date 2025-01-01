|
#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/10);
delta[0]=1;
//--- obtenemos 101 valores de -1 a 2 pi con paso delta
vector X=delta.CumSum();
//--- calculamos el valor del arcocoseno hiperbólico para cada valor del vector X
vector Y=MathArccosh(X);
//--- transferimos los valores calculados de vectores a arrays
double x_array[],y_array[];
X.Swap(x_array);
Y.Swap(y_array);
//--- dibujamos el gráfico de los valores calculados del vector
CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
//--- esperamos la pulsación de Escape o PgDn para eliminar el gráfico (crear una captura de pantalla) y finalizar el funcionamiento
while(!IsStopped())
{
if(StopKeyPressed())
break;
Sleep(16);
}
//--- limpiamos
ExtGraph.Destroy();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Al pulsar ESC, retorna true |
//| Al pulsar PgDn hace una captura del gráfico y retorna true |
//| Si no, retorna false |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
{
//--- si ESC está pulsado, retornamos true
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
return(true);
//--- si PgDn está pulsado y se realiza correctamente la captura de pantalla, retornamos true
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
return(true);
//--- retornamos false
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un objeto de gráfico y dibuja una curva |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
{
ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);
ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
ExtGraph.Update();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea una captura de pantalla y guarda la imagen en un archivo |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
{
string file_names[];
ResetLastError();
int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");
if(selected<1)
{
if(selected<0)
PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return false;
}
bool res=false;
if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
return(res);
}