DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Funciones de redSocketSend 

SocketSend

Registra los datos en el socket.

int  SocketSend(
   int           socket,               // socket
   const uchar&  buffer[],             // búfer para los datos
   uint          buffer_len            // tamaño del búfer
   );

Parámetros

socket

[in]  Manejador del socket retornado por la función SocketCreate. Al transmitir un manejador incorrecto, en _LastError se registra el error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE).

buffer

[in]  Enlace a la matriz de tipo uchar con los datos que deben ser enviados al socket.

buffer_len

[in]  Tamaño de la matriz buffer.

Valor retornado

En caso de éxito, retorna el número de bytes registrados en el socket. En caso de error, retorna -1.

Observación

Si al ejecutar esta función aparece un error en el socket de sistema, la conexión establecida a través de SocketConnect será interrumpida.

Si se da un error de registro de datos, en _LastError se registrará el error 5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR).

Solo se puede llamar la función desde los expertos y scripts, puesto que funcionan en su propio flujo de ejecución. Si se llama desde el indicador, GetLastError() retornará el error 4014 — "La función de sistema no está permitida para la llamada".

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketExample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Para que el ejemplo funcione, añada Address a la lista de permitidas en los ajustes del terminal"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enviando comandos al servidor                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- si se usa una conexión TLS protegida a través del puerto 443
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- si se usa una conexión TCP normal
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leyendo la respuesta del servidor                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   uint   timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- leemos los datos del socket mientras haya, pero no por un tiempo superior a timeout
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- diferentes comandos de lectura, dependiendo de si la conexión está o no protegida
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
         //--- analizamos la respuesta
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- imprimimos solo el encabezado de la respuesta
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("Obtenido el encabezado HTTP de la respuesta:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- comprobando el manejador
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- si todo está en orden, nos conectamos
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         Print("Conexión establecida con ",Address,":",Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- si la conexión está protegida con un certificado, mostramos sus datos
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("Certificado TLS:");
            Print("   Propietario:  ",subject);
            Print("   Emisor:  ",issuer);
            Print("   Número:     ",serial);
            Print("   Huella digital: ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiración: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- enviamos al servidor una solicitud GET
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("Solicitud GET enviada");
            //--- leemos la respuesta
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("No se ha podido obtener la respuesta, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("No se ha logrado enviar la solicitud GET, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         Print("No se ha logrado conectar con ",Address,":",Port," error ",GetLastError());
        }
      //--- cerramos el socket después de usarlo
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("No se ha logrado crear el socket, error ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Mire también

SocketTimeouts, MathSwap, StringToCharArray

 