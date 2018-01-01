|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketExample.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Para que el ejemplo funcione, añada Address a la lista de permitidas en los ajustes del terminal"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enviando comandos al servidor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- si se usa una conexión TLS protegida a través del puerto 443
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- si se usa una conexión TCP normal
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leyendo la respuesta del servidor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- leemos los datos del socket mientras haya, pero no por un tiempo superior a timeout
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- diferentes comandos de lectura, dependiendo de si la conexión está o no protegida
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
//--- analizamos la respuesta
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- imprimimos solo el encabezado de la respuesta
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("Obtenido el encabezado HTTP de la respuesta:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- comprobando el manejador
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- si todo está en orden, nos conectamos
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
Print("Conexión establecida con ",Address,":",Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- si la conexión está protegida con un certificado, mostramos sus datos
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("Certificado TLS:");
Print(" Propietario: ",subject);
Print(" Emisor: ",issuer);
Print(" Número: ",serial);
Print(" Huella digital: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiración: ",expiration);
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- enviamos al servidor una solicitud GET
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("Solicitud GET enviada");
//--- leemos la respuesta
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("No se ha podido obtener la respuesta, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("No se ha logrado enviar la solicitud GET, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
Print("No se ha logrado conectar con ",Address,":",Port," error ",GetLastError());
}
//--- cerramos el socket después de usarlo
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("No se ha logrado crear el socket, error ",GetLastError());
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+