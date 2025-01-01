|
#property script_show_inputs
input ulong InpLongValue = 1; // 在这里输入任何ulong值
input uint InpIntValue = 2; // 在这里输入任何uint值
input ushort InpShortValue = 3; // 在这里输入任何ushort值
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 在日志中以十进制和二进制形式记录MathSwap()输入和转换的值
Print(ValueDescription(InpLongValue));
Print(ValueDescription(InpIntValue));
Print(ValueDescription(InpShortValue));
/*
result:
ulong value: 1
ulong value: 72057594037927936 using MathSwap()
binary ulong value: 0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001
binary ulong value: 0000000100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
uint value: 2
uint value: 33554432 using MathSwap()
binary uint value: 00000000000000000000000000000010
binary uint value: 00000010000000000000000000000000 using MathSwap()
ushort value: 3
ushort value: 768 using MathSwap()
binary ushort value: 0000000000000011
binary ushort value: 0000001100000000 using MathSwap()
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the text describing the variable values |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string ValueDescription(T x)
{
int num_bits = sizeof(T)*8;
string type_name = typename(T);
string bin_x = NumberToBinaryString(x);
string bin_swap_x = NumberToBinaryString(MathSwap(x));
return(StringFormat("%s value: %lld\n%s value: %lld using MathSwap()\nbinary %s value: %0*s\nbinary %s value: %0*s using MathSwap()\n", type_name, x, type_name, MathSwap(x), type_name, num_bits, bin_x, type_name, num_bits, bin_swap_x));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the binary representation of a number as a string |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template <typename T>
string NumberToBinaryString(T x)
{
string res = "";
int i = -1;
uchar size = sizeof(T)*8-1;
ulong mask = (ulong)1<<size;
while(!((x<<++i)& mask));
for(; i <=size; i++)
res += !((x<<i)& mask) ? "0" : "1";
return res;
}