DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Funciones matemáticasMathTanh 

MathTanh

Devuelve la tangente hiperbólica del número.

double  MathTanh(
   double  value      // número
   );

Parámetros

value

[in]  Valor.

Valor devuelto

Tangente hiperbólica del número, valor en el rango de -1 a +1.

Nota

En lugar de la función MathTanh(), se puede usar la función tanh().

 

Ejemplo:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/100);
   delta[0]=0;
//--- obtenemos 101 valores de -1 a 2 pi con paso delta
   vector X=delta.CumSum();
//--- calculamos el valor de la tangente hiperbólica para cada valor del vector X
   vector Y=MathTanh(X);
 
//--- transferimos los valores calculados de vectores a arrays
   double x_array[],y_array[];
   X.Swap(x_array);
   Y.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- dibujamos el gráfico de los valores calculados del vector
   CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- esperamos la pulsación de Escape o PgDn para eliminar el gráfico (crear una captura de pantalla) y finalizar el funcionamiento
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- limpiamos
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Al pulsar ESC, retorna true                                      |
//| Al pulsar PgDn hace una captura del gráfico y retorna true       |
//| Si no, retorna false                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- si ESC está pulsado, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- si PgDn está pulsado y se realiza correctamente la captura de pantalla, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- retornamos false
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un objeto de gráfico y dibuja una curva                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea una captura de pantalla y guarda la imagen en un archivo    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Resultado:

MathTanh_Screenshot

Vea también

Tipos reales (double, float), Estadística, Gráficos científicos, Estado del terminal de cliente