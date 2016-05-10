Kit del trader: Indicadores para el diseño

Introducción

¿Qué es un indicador? Es una herramienta que sirve para visualizar un determinado tipo de informaciones. Son a menudo informaciones sobre una serie de propiedades del precio y es justamente el tipo de indicadores que vamos a ver más adelante.



Cada indicador tiene sus propias propiedades y características: por ejemplo, el rango de valores, zonas de sobrecompra y sobreventa, intersección de líneas, máximos y mínimos, etc. Son muchas y se pueden utilizar perfectamente con los valores del indicador principal. Sin embargo, estas propiedades no se ven siempre claramente. Esto puede tener varias causas: la ventana del indicador es pequeña, el contraste es bajo, etc.

El objetivo de este artículo es ayudarle a mejorar el aspecto y el contenido de la información de los indicadores, así como la automatización parcial y la simplificación del proceso de implementación del código. Espero que tanto los programadores experimentados como los principiantes puedan utilizar el siguiente código con facilidad.

Este artículo está dirigido a aquellos que tengan un mínimo de conocimientos en MQL4 y que sepan implementar conceptos y algoritmos sencillos en un código, además de conocer la estructura de almacenamiento del código en el terminal y poder utilizar las librerías (experts/libraries) y los archivos de cabecera (experts/include).





1. Establecer una tarea

Entre las características de todos los indicadores, quiero destacar las más informativas y las que se usan más a menudo:

Intersección de líneas.

Nivel; no se marcarán sólo los puntos de intersección con el nivel, sino el nivel entero.





Interpretación sencilla de los máximos y mínimos.





Colores distintos para las direcciones hacia arriba y hacia abajo.





Vamos a comentarlas.





2. Nociones básicas

Con el fin de evitar posibles malentendidos, vamos a dedicar un poco de tiempo a analizar la estructura del indicador.

#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_color1 White #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int init() { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Values); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , SmoothedValues); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Crosses); SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE , STYLE_DASH ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_ARROW , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); SetIndexArrow ( 2 , 251 ); IndicatorDigits (DigitsUsed); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , RSIPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod + 1 ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { SmoothedValues[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iMAOnArray (Values, 0 , MAPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , i), DigitsUsed); } return ( 0 ); }

3. Características

Veamos estas características en detalle.

3.1. Intersección de líneas

Es posible que todos los desarrolladores hayan intentado implementar un algoritmo de trading mediante la intersección de dos MA (promedios móviles) o la intersección de la línea de base y la línea de la señal del mismo MACD. Vamos a tratar de visualizarlo y ponerlo en evidencia mostrando el punto de intersección en el indicador.

A modo de ejemplo, vamos a utilizar el RSI (índice de fuerza relativa) a lo largo del artículo, así que nuestro objetivo es desarrollar un RSI mejorado con algunas nuevas ventajas.



3.1.1 Realización de la tarea

Hay que marcar las barras que cruzan la línea en otro buffer.

3.1.2 Problemas



Parece que todo es sencillo y claro. La tarea no es muy difícil y se puede resolver con un par de líneas.

Tenemos que describir una intersección de líneas como esta:





if ((x1 > y1 && x2 < y2) || (x1 < y1 && x2 > y2)) { }

O podemos simplificarlo:



if ((x1 - y1)*(x2 - y2) < 0 ) { }

Pero veamos el siguiente caso:





Los puntos verdes tienen el mismo valor. En este caso, las líneas no se cruzan, sólo se tocan.

Pero aquí:





No es tan sencillo determinar la intersección, este caso es muy posible.

También hay que distinguir correctamente un toque de una intersección, teniendo en cuenta que al hacer la búsqueda, podemos encontrar un valor nulo en el buffer o el historial.





3.1.3 Solución



De aquí en adelante, ya no se tendrá en cuenta la función init(), al no ser necesaria. El código completo está adjunto al archivo.

Esta es la solución para los valores sencillos y suavizados el indicador RSI.

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 1 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { continue ; } Crosses[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[i + 1 ] - SmoothedValues[i + 1 ]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] && Values[i] != SmoothedValues[i]) { int index = i + 1 ; bool found = false ; while ( index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE && SmoothedValues[index] != EmptyValueUsed && SmoothedValues[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[index] != SmoothedValues[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[index] - SmoothedValues[index]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.1.4 Automatización

Vamos tratar de solucionar el problema en esta parte mediante la librería Indicator_Painting.

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { MarkCrosses ( Values, SmoothedValues, Crosses, toCount - 1 , 0 , CROSS_ALL, 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

3.2. Nivel de referencia

Algunos de los osciladores con un conjunto de valores muy limitado y bien definido (RSI, Stochastic Oscillator, DeMarker, Money Flow Index, Williams' Percent Range) requieren a menudo marcar zonas o niveles. Por ejemplo, las zonas planas, las zonas de sobrecompra o sobreventa, las zonas de tendencia... Vamos a tratar de perfilar el nivel establecido mediante un color distinto.



3.2.1 Realización de la tarea

Hay que marcar las barras con valores fuera de los niveles establecidos en otro buffer.

3.2.2 Problemas



No es tan sencillo como parece a primera vista.

El primer problema es dibujar las barras en las que se cruza el nivel establecido. Esta es la solución:



extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) { continue ; } Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; } } return ( 0 ); }

Este código soluciona el problema, pero tiene un inconveniente:





Es muy difícil hacer un análisis visual puesto que el dibujo de la señal empieza a partir del valor superior (o inferior) al nivel. Por lo tanto, no se pueden analizar algunas barras de la señal a causa de algunas peculiaridades del dibujo debidas a los cambios bruscos de las barras colindantes.

La solución consiste en marcar no sólo las barras superiores (inferiores) al nivel establecido, sino también las barras anteriores y posteriores a la barra marcada. Además, no hay que marcarlas con sus propios valores, sino con los valores del nivel.

Surge un segundo problema al solucionar el primero; como consecuencia de la complejidad del algoritmo, el buffer tiene pseudo marcas de las "falsas" disminuciones del nivel.

Es decir que el precio estaba fuera del nivel durante la formación de las barras, sin embargo, el valor de la barra final está dentro del nivel. Debido a esto, podemos obtener una figura como esta:







El problema surge únicamente si usamos un indicador en las cotizaciones en tiempo real. La solución es sencilla; se comprueban dos barras (0 y 1) durante el proceso, y sólo se comprueba el resto si es necesario.



Después de esto, tendremos la siguiente figura para el RSI:





3.2.3 Solución

Así que vamos a escribirlo todo en un código:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); toCount = MathMax (toCount, Depth); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) continue ; Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; if (Values[i + 1 ] < HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EmptyValueUsed) { Higher[i + 1 ] = HigherLevel; } } else { if (Values[i + 1 ] >= HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { Higher[i] = HigherLevel; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.2.4 Automatización



La solución del mismo problema mediante la librería Indicator_Painting.

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkLevel(Values, Higher, 0 , toCount - 1 , HigherLevel, GREATER_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); MarkLevel(Values, Lower, 0 , toCount - 1 , LowerLevel, LESS_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }





3.3. Máximos y mínimos

Se pueden utilizar los extremos del indicador como señales. En este artículo, se entiende el término "extremo" en su forma más simple; si el valor de la barra es superior (inferior) a los valores de las barras colindantes, se considera un extremo.







3.3.1 Realización de la tarea

Hay que marcar las barras con valores extremos en otro buffer.





3.3.2 Problemas



Vamos a considerar algunos ejemplos:





Se marcan los valores obvios de los extremos con líneas de color rojo:

if ((x1 > x2 && x3 > x2) || (x1 < x2 && x3 < x2)) { }

O podemos simplificarlo:

if ((x1 - x2)*(x2 - x3) < 0 ) { }

Pero veamos este caso:





Los puntos marcados tienen el mismo valor. El punto azul es un extremo. Va a resultar difícil determinarlo. Y en el siguiente caso:





no hay ningún extremo, suponemos que se trata de una inflexión.



Al igual que en los casos de la intersección, la solución consiste en encontrar un segundo valor extremo.

3.3.3 Solución



Este es el código:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 2 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 2 ] == EmptyValueUsed ) { continue ; } Extremums[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[i + 2 ]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == Values[i + 2 ] && Values[i] != Values[i + 1 ]) { int index = i + 2 ; bool found = false ; while (index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[i + 2 ] != Values[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[index]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.3.4 Automatización

La solución al mismo problema mediante la librería Indicator_Painting.



#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkExtremums(Values, Extremums, toCount - 1 , 0 , DIR_ALL, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.4. Colorear en función de la dirección

Se usa este método de visualización en algunos indicadores comunes y puede resultar muy útil.





3.4.1 Realización de la tarea



Hay que dibujar algunos conjuntos de valores del indicador (por ejemplo, si se dirigen hacia arriba o hacia abajo) con distintos colores. Se entiende la dirección en su forma más sencilla; si el valor actual es superior al anterior, la dirección es ascendente, de lo contrario, es descendente.





3.4.2 Problemas

Vamos a empezar. Se supone que tenemos un buffer principal de datos y el buffer que vamos a dibujar. Si no es así, hay que hacerlo ya que necesitamos por lo menos dos colores y dos buffers para colorear las direcciones. Ahora el truco. Si dibujamos una de las direcciones sobre el buffer principal, no hará falta colorear la otra dirección; es la parte sin pintar del buffer principal.

El buffer principal:







Representación del buffer principal con su parte ascendente coloreada:



Por lo tanto, más adelante, sólo vamos a tener en cuenta el dibujo de una sola dirección, por ejemplo la ascendente. Vamos a ver los problemas que pueden surgir.

A continuación tenemos una implementación simple del código:

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { Growing[i] = Values[i]; Growing[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } return ( 0 ); }

Compilamos, añadimos al gráfico y... vemos los resultados de ejecución del código:





Hay algunos problemas, están marcados con puntos. Vamos a tratar de entender por qué ocurre esto. Mientras se colorea una sola dirección, se genera un efecto al dejar valores nulos (EMPTY_VALUE) en otras partes.

Veamos el siguiente caso:







Los datos del buffer adicional que no debe tener valores nulos están marcados con puntos negros. Para evitar el dibujo de la línea recta entre los puntos (usando el estilo DRAW_LINE) hay que tener por lo menos un valor no nulo entre ellos. No hay valores nulos en todo el intervalo dibujado, es por ello que se dibuja el buffer principal en las áreas de "dientes de sierra".

La solución a este problema no es tan obvia; por ejemplo, el suavizado o el uso de condiciones adicionales complicarían el problema mucho más. Como resultado, se podrán redibujar varias barras o algo complejo.

La solución consiste en utilizar dos buffers adicionales. Así que es posible alternar las áreas pintadas; de este modo se obtienen los valores nulos necesarios en cada buffer.



Vamos a asignar distintos colores a los buffers adicionales y veamos el resultado:







Se ha resuelto el problema principal, pero hay otro pequeño problema con la barra cero. Se redibuja cada vez, y en algunos casos hay que eliminar el dibujo de la dirección ascendente si cambia la dirección.

Veamos la implementación.



3.4.3 Solución



extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; Growing2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { if (Values[i + 1 ] > Values[i + 2 ]) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) Growing1[i] = Values[i]; else Growing2[i] = Values[i]; } else { if (Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i] = Values[i]; Growing2[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } else { Growing1[i] = Values[i]; Growing1[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } else if (i == 0 ) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing1[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing1[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (Growing2[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } } return ( 0 ); }





3.4.4 Automatización

La solución al mismo problema mediante la librería Indicator_Painting.

Hay una implementación similar para la dirección descendente en la librería.



#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkGrowing(Values, Growing1, Growing2, toCount - 1 , 0 , EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }





4. La librería Indicator_Painting



La librería Indicator_Painting es el resultado de todo el trabajo realizado anteriormente.

Se ha diseñado específicamente para automatizar las operaciones mencionadas, con algunos añadidos.



Esta es la lista de las funciones disponibles:

void MarkExtremums( double values[], double & extremums[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkCrosses( double values1[], double values2[], double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevelCrosses( double values[], double level, double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevel( double values[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double levelValue, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkDynamicLevel( double values[], double dynamicLevel[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkGrowing( double values[], double & growing1[], double & growing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkReducing( double values[], double & reducing1[], double & reducing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed);

Estos son algunos ejemplos de uso de la librería:





Hay que hacer lo siguiente para utilizar la librería:



1. Copiar el archivo "Indicator_Painting.mq4" en la carpeta "experts/libraries"



2. Copiar el archivo "Indicator_Painting.mqh" en la carpeta "experts/include"



3. Añadir la siguiente cadena al código del indicador:

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh>

Ahora puede utilizar todas las funciones de la librería. Consulte el archivo "Indicator_Painting.mqh" para más detalles.

Puede encontrar los ejemplos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



Conclusión

Espero que este artículo pueda ayudar y facilitar el trabajo de muchas personas. Creo que se ha logrado el objetivo.

Agradecimientos



Quiero dar las gracias al Sr. Viktor Rustamov (granit77) por haber sugerido la tarea y por su ayuda y comentarios que sirvieron para mejorar el artículo.



