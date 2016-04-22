トレーダーのキット：デコインディケータ

はじめに

インディケータとは何でしょうか？それは特定タイプのデータを表示するためのツールです。通常、それは価格系列プロパティに関する情報で、このタイプのインディケータがのちに考察されるものです。

インディケータそれぞれも独自のプロパティと特徴を持ちます。たとえば、値範囲、買い過ぎ／売り過ぎゾーン、ラインの交差、頂点と底、などです。それらは数多く、主要なインディケータ値と共に相次いで使用されます。ただし、そのようなプロパティは必ずしも明確であるとは限りません。理由はさまざまです。インディケータウィンドウのサイズが小さい、低密度、などです。

本稿の目的は、みなさんのインディケータの記述値と情報価値を改善および、部分的自動化とコード実装過程促進の手助けをすることです。以下のコードがプロ、初心者両開発者にとって難しいものとならないことを願っています。

本稿の対象は、少なくとも MQL4 の開始レベルの知識があり、シンプルな考えやアルゴリズムをコードに実装でき、またターミナルにおけるコードストレージの構造についての知識があり、ライブラリ（エキスパート／ライブラリ）やヘッダファイル（エキスパート／インクルード）を使用できる方です。

1. タスク設定

すべてのインディケータの中で、もっとも有益で頻繁に利用されるものを概説したいと思います。

ライン交差

レベル－レベル交差ポイントのみならず、全レベルが取り上げられます。

簡単な解釈での頂点／底

上昇／下降方向に対する異なる着色

以上についてお話します。

2. 基本概念

誤解を避けるために、インディケータのストラクチャを考察することにいくらか時間をかけます、

#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_color1 White #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int init() { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Values); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , SmoothedValues); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Crosses); SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE , STYLE_DASH ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_ARROW , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); SetIndexArrow ( 2 , 251 ); IndicatorDigits (DigitsUsed); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , RSIPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod + 1 ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { SmoothedValues[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iMAOnArray (Values, 0 , MAPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , i), DigitsUsed); } return ( 0 ); }

3. 特徴

特徴を細かく考察します。

3.1. ライン交差

おそらくどんな開発者も、2つの MA（移動平均）の交差を用いた、または同様にMACD のベース ラインとシグナルラインの交差トレーディングのアルゴリズムを実装しようと試みたことがあるものです。それを視覚化してインディケータで交点を表示することでより明確にしましょう。

例として、テキスト内では相対力指数を利用します。われわれの目的は新しい利点を持つ改善されたを作成することにあるのです。

3.1.1. タスクの公式化

ライン交差するバーを個別のバッファでマークすることが必要です。

3.1.2. 問題

すべてが簡単で明確に思えます。タスクはむつかしくなく、コード数行で行うことが可能です。

以下のようにライン交差を記述する必要があります。

if ((x1 > y1 && x2 < y2) || (x1 < y1 && x2 > y2)) { }

または、それをシンプルにできます。

if ((x1 - y1)*(x2 - y2) < 0 ) { }

ですが、以下のケースを考察しましょう。

グリーンの点は同一値を持つことに注意します。そのような場合には、ラインの交差はなく、ラインが接触するにすぎません。

しかし以下では、

交差を判断するのはそれほど簡単ではありません。このようなケースがきわめて可能です。

また、検索中バッファや履歴の最後に空の値を見つける可能性を考慮して、接触と交差を正確に区別することが必要です。

3.1.3. ソリューション

この時点から、関数 init() は重要ではないため考慮されることはありません。フルコードはソースの中にあります。

以下は「相対力指数インディケータ」のシンプルな平滑化された値に対するソリューションです。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 1 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { continue ; } Crosses[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[i + 1 ] - SmoothedValues[i + 1 ]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] && Values[i] != SmoothedValues[i]) { int index = i + 1 ; bool found = false ; while ( index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE && SmoothedValues[index] != EmptyValueUsed && SmoothedValues[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[index] != SmoothedValues[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[index] - SmoothedValues[index]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.1.4. 自動化

本項では、Indicator_Painting ライブラリを用いて問題解決法を考察します。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { MarkCrosses ( Values, SmoothedValues, Crosses, toCount - 1 , 0 , CROSS_ALL, 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

3.2. レベルマーク

制限ある厳密に設定された値範囲のオシレータ（RSI、ストキャスティックオシレータ、DeMarker、マネーフローインデックス、ウィリアムの%R）の一部には、ゾーンやレベルをマークする必要があることが多いものです。たとえば、フラットゾーン、買われ過ぎ／売られ過ぎゾーン、ｔトレンドゾーンなどです。異なる着色で定義済みレベルを概説します。

3.2.1. タスクの公式化

個別バッファで定義されたレベルの外にある値を持つバーをマークする必要があります。

3.2.2. 問題

一見して思えるほどそれは単純ではありません。

第1の問題は、定義済みレベルが交差するバーの描画です。以下がソリューションです。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) { continue ; } Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; } } return ( 0 ); }

このコードは定義されたタスクを行いますが、問題が一つあります。

それを視覚的に分析するのは困難です。というのも、シグナル描画はレベルより大きい（小さい）値から開始するためです。シグナルバーの一部が分析できないのはそのためです。隣接するバーの迅速な変化によっておこる描画の特殊性によるのです。

その解決法は、定義されたレベルより高い（低い）バーだけでなく、すでにマークされたバー以前のバーとその次のバーもマークすることです。そして、それ自体の値ではなく、レベル値でマークすることが必要です。

第2の問題は第1の問題解決後に現れます。シグナルバッファがアルゴリズム完了の結果として『偽』レベル ブレークダウンの疑似マークを持つことです。

それは、バー形成中価格はレベル外にあったものの、最終バーがレベルないの値を持つのです。このため、以下のような図を取得します。

この問題は、リアルタイムクオートでインディケータを使用する場合にのみ現れます。解決法はシンプルです。処理中2本のバー（0 および 1）を確認し、その他のバーは必要に応じて確認するのです。

その後、RSI に対して以下のような図を取得することとなります。

3.2.3. ソリューション

それらをすべてコードに書きます。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); toCount = MathMax (toCount, Depth); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) continue ; Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; if (Values[i + 1 ] < HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EmptyValueUsed) { Higher[i + 1 ] = HigherLevel; } } else { if (Values[i + 1 ] >= HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { Higher[i] = HigherLevel; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.2.4. 自動化

Indicator_Painting ライブラリを使用することで同じ問題を解決します。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkLevel(Values, Higher, 0 , toCount - 1 , HigherLevel, GREATER_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); MarkLevel(Values, Lower, 0 , toCount - 1 , LowerLevel, LESS_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.3. 頂点と底

インディケータの極端なポイント（極値）はシグナルとして使用できます。本稿では、『極値』という語は一番簡単な意味で使われています。それは、バーが隣接する値より大きな（小さな）値であれば、それは極値とみなされる、というものです。

3.3.1. タスクの公式化

個別バッファの極値を持つバーはマークする必要があります。

3.3.2. 問題

いくつか例を考察します。

ここでは明確な極値は赤色でマークされています。

if ((x1 > x2 && x3 > x2) || (x1 < x2 && x3 < x2)) { }

または、それをシンプルにできます。

if ((x1 - x2)*(x2 - x3) < 0 ) { }

ですが、以下の場合を考えます。

マークされたポイントは同一の値を持ちます。ブルーのポイントは極値です。それを明確にするのは簡単ではありません。そして次の場合です。

極値はありません。反転があると推測します。

そのような場合の解決法は、交差の場合のように、2番目の終わりを見つけることです。

3.3.3. ソリューション

以下がコードです。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 2 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 2 ] == EmptyValueUsed ) { continue ; } Extremums[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[i + 2 ]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == Values[i + 2 ] && Values[i] != Values[i + 1 ]) { int index = i + 2 ; bool found = false ; while (index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[i + 2 ] != Values[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[index]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.3.4. 自動化

Indicator_Painting ライブラリを使用することで同じタスクを解決します。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkExtremums(Values, Extremums, toCount - 1 , 0 , DIR_ALL, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.4. 方向ごとの着色

この視覚化方法は標準的インディケータの一部で行われ、役に立つものです。

3.4.1. タスクの公式化

いくつかのインディケータ値セット（たとえば、上昇または下降するセット）を異なる色に着色する必要があります。方向はもっとも単純な場合を言います。現在値が前回値より大きければ、上昇方向にあり、それ以外なら下降方向とします。

3.4.2. 問題

特徴から始めます。基本データバッファがあり、このバッファはプロットされているとします。されていなければ、プロットします。なぜなら、カスタム指向着色のためには、最低2色と2つのバッファが必要だからです。ここから機能です。基本バッファについて一方向を描画する場合、もう一方向は着色する必要がありません。それを基本バッファの無着色の方として見るのです。

基本バッファ

以下は上昇方向がプロットされた基本バッファです。

のちに一方向のみ、たとえば上昇方向、のプロットを考察するのはその理由によります。そして発生しうる問題を考えます。

以下は単純な機能の実装です。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { Growing[i] = Values[i]; Growing[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } return ( 0 ); }

コンパイル、チャートへのアタッチなどをして、コードを実行した結果を見ます。

問題がいくつかあります。それらは点でマークされています。なぜこのように表示されるのか考えます。一方向を描画する間、その他の部分に空の（EMPTY_VALUE）値を残すことで効果を得ます。

以下の場合を考察します。

空でない値を持つ追加のバッファデータは黒の点でマークされています。点の間に直線が引かれることのないように（スタイル DRAW_LINE によって）、その間に空でない値を少なくとも1つ持つことが必要です。プロットされた範囲はすべて空の値ではありません。基本バッファが『鋸歯状の』箇所でのみプロットされるのはそのためです。

この問題の解決法は明確ではありません。たとえば、平滑化や条件をいくつか追加することで問題はより複雑になるのです。結果、再着色するバーを複数取得したり、何か他に困難なことが起こるのです。

解決はそれに対してバッファを 2つ追加することです。そうすると、描画された部分を交互にすることが可能です。これで、バッファそれぞれに必要な空の値を持つこととなります。

追加バッファに異なる色を割り当て、結果を確認します。

主な問題は解決しましたが、ゼロバーについてのもう一つ小さな問題があります。それは毎回再描画され、方向が変わってしまうと上昇方向のプロットを削除する必要がある場合があります。

その実装を考察します。

3.4.3. ソリューション

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; Growing2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { if (Values[i + 1 ] > Values[i + 2 ]) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) Growing1[i] = Values[i]; else Growing2[i] = Values[i]; } else { if (Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i] = Values[i]; Growing2[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } else { Growing1[i] = Values[i]; Growing1[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } else if (i == 0 ) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing1[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing1[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (Growing2[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.4.4. 自動化

Indicator_Painting ライブラリを使用することで同じタスクを解決します。

ライブラリでは、下降方向に対しても同様の実装があります。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkGrowing(Values, Growing1, Growing2, toCount - 1 , 0 , EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

4. Indicator_Painting ライブラリ

完了したすべての作業の結果、Indicator_Painting ライブラリがあります。

それはいくつか追加を伴い、記述された操作の自動化のために特別に考案されたものです。

以下が変数関数のリストです。

void MarkExtremums( double values[], double & extremums[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkCrosses( double values1[], double values2[], double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevelCrosses( double values[], double level, double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevel( double values[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double levelValue, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkDynamicLevel( double values[], double dynamicLevel[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkGrowing( double values[], double & growing1[], double & growing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkReducing( double values[], double & reducing1[], double & reducing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed);

以下はライブラリ使用の例の一部です。

ライブラリを使用するには、以下を行うことが必要です。

1. ファイル"Indicator_Painting.mq4" をフォルダ "experts/libraries" にコピーします。

2. ファイル""Indicator_Painting.mqh" をフォルダ "experts/include" にコピーします。

3. インディケータコードに以下の文字列を追加します。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh>

これでライブラリ関数をすべて利用することができます。詳しくはファイル"Indicator_Painting.mqh" を参照ください。

本稿添付のファイルに例があります。

おわりに

本稿が、みなさんのどなたかの作業を簡素化するのに役立つことを願っています。本稿の目的は達成されたと思います。

謝辞

タスク提案と手助けをいただき、本稿をより良いものとするためコメントを頂いたことに対し、Viktor Rustamov 氏（granit77）に感謝を申し上げたいと思います。



