交易者的工具箱: 设计指标

简介

什么是指标？ 指标是显示特定数据类型的指定工具。 通常这是关于价格系列属性的信息，我们正是会对这种指标类型做进一步的讨论。

每个指标还拥有自己的属性和特性：例如，值的范围，超买/超卖区间，交叉线、顶部和底部... 这些大量的属性可连续地与主指标值共同使用。 但是，这些属性并不总是有效。 有多种原因 - 指标窗口过小，低密度等。

本文目的旨在协助你改善描述性和信息性的指标值，以及促进代码实施过程的部分自动化和简易化。 我希望以下的代码对专业开发人员和新手都不会造成困难。

本文主要面向的人群需至少拥有 MQL4 入门水平知识，可以在代码中实施简单想法和算法，了解终端内的代码存储架构，并且可以使用库（experts/libraries）和头文件（experts/include）。

1. 设置一项任务

所有指标中，我想要列出最具信息性的常用指标：

交叉线。

水平 - 不仅是交叉点的水平，整个水平都将高亮。





顶部/底部为简单说明。





上行/下行方向使用不同配色。





让我们来对其进行讨论。

2. 基本概念

为避免误解，让我们花些时间来查看指标架构。

#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_color1 White #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_color3 Blue extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int init() { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Values); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , SmoothedValues); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Crosses); SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_LINE , STYLE_DASH ); SetIndexStyle ( 2 , DRAW_ARROW , STYLE_SOLID , 2 ); SetIndexArrow ( 2 , 251 ); IndicatorDigits (DigitsUsed); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 0 , RSIPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 1 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod); SetIndexDrawBegin ( 2 , RSIPeriod + MAPeriod + 1 ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { SmoothedValues[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iMAOnArray (Values, 0 , MAPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , i), DigitsUsed); } return ( 0 ); }

3. 特性

让我们来详细讨论特性。

3.1. 交叉线

或许每个开发人员都曾尝试使用两条 MA（移动平均线）的交叉点，或 MACD 基准线和信号交叉线的交叉点来实施交易算法。 让我们尝试将其可视化，并通过在指标内显示交叉点来使其更加明显。

作为示例，我们将通篇使用 相对强弱指数，所以我们目标是开发具备一些新优势、经过改良的 RSI。

3.1.1. 任务规范化

务必要在单独缓冲区内标记交叉线柱体。

3.1.2. 问题

看起来凡事都简单而清晰。 任务并不困难，几行代码就能解决。

我们需要将交叉线做如下的类似描述：

if ((x1 > y1 && x2 < y2) || (x1 < y1 && x2 > y2)) { }

或者我们可以将其简化为：



if ((x1 - y1)*(x2 - y2) < 0 ) { }

但是，我们还要考虑以下情况：

请注意绿色点的值相同。 在此情况下，我们没有交叉线，仅有单线接触的情况。

但在此需注意：

确定交叉点并非易事，这种情况出现概率相当高。

而且务必要正确区分接触和交叉的情况，要考虑到搜索期间我们可以在缓冲区或记录底部找到空白值。

3.1.3. 解决方案

从此处开始，函数 init() 并不重要，所以将不会被考虑。 完整代码可见源代码。

这是获得相对强弱指数指标的简单且已平滑的值的解决方案。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 1 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i] == EmptyValueUsed || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { continue ; } Crosses[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[i + 1 ] - SmoothedValues[i + 1 ]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == SmoothedValues[i + 1 ] && Values[i] != SmoothedValues[i]) { int index = i + 1 ; bool found = false ; while ( index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE && SmoothedValues[index] != EmptyValueUsed && SmoothedValues[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[index] != SmoothedValues[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - SmoothedValues[i])*(Values[index] - SmoothedValues[index]) < 0 ) { Crosses[i] = SmoothedValues[i]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.1.4. 自动化

在本章节内，我们将使用 Indicator_Painting 库来探讨本问题的解决方案。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int MAPeriod = 5 ; double Values[]; double SmoothedValues[]; double Crosses[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { MarkCrosses ( Values, SmoothedValues, Crosses, toCount - 1 , 0 , CROSS_ALL, 0 ); return ( 0 ); }

3.2. 水平标志

一些值域受限并严格设定的振荡指标（RSI、随机振荡指标、迪马克指标、货币流量指标、威廉指标），常需要标志区间或水平。 例如，扁平区、超买/超卖区、趋势区... 让我们尝试通过不同配色来列出已定义的水平。

3.2.1. 任务规范化

务必要在单独的缓冲区内标记带有定义水平以外值得柱体。

3.2.2. 问题

问题并不如一眼看上去那样简单。

第一个问题是绘制定义水平交叉所在的柱体。 这是解决方案。

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) { continue ; } Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; } } return ( 0 ); }

这个代码解决了已定义的任务，但它本身有一个问题：

代码很难进行可视分析，因为信号图从高于（低于）水平的值开始。 由相邻柱体的快速变化而导致的绘图特性，造成了部分信号柱体无法被分析。

解决方案为不仅标记高于（低于）定义水平的柱体，还标记已标记的柱体前形成和与其相邻的柱体。 且务必避免用柱体自身的值，而要用水平值进行标记。

第二个问题在解决第一个后出现 - 由于算法复杂，信号缓冲区有“错误”水平故障的伪标记。

这说明柱体形成期间的价格处于水平之外，然而，最终柱体的值却在水平内。 基于此事实，我们可获得下图：

仅当我们在实时报价上使用指标，问题才会出现。 解决方案很简单 - 我们在处理时检查两个柱体（0 和 1），其他仅在需要时才进行检查。

随后，我们会得到下面关于 RSI 的图：

3.2.3. 解决方案

那么，让我们将所有都写入代码中：

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); toCount = MathMax (toCount, Depth); for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (Values[i] == EMPTY_VALUE || Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed) continue ; Higher[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] >= HigherLevel) { Higher[i] = Values[i]; if (Values[i + 1 ] < HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EmptyValueUsed) { Higher[i + 1 ] = HigherLevel; } } else { if (Values[i + 1 ] >= HigherLevel && Values[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { Higher[i] = HigherLevel; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.2.4. 自动化

针对使用 Indicator_Painting 库出现的相同问题的解决方案。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; extern int HigherLevel = 70 ; extern int LowerLevel = 30 ; double Higher[]; double Lower[]; double Values[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int Depth = 2 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkLevel(Values, Higher, 0 , toCount - 1 , HigherLevel, GREATER_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); MarkLevel(Values, Lower, 0 , toCount - 1 , LowerLevel, LESS_THAN, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.3. 顶部和底部

可将指标极值点（极值）用作信号。 本文中，“极值”一词采用最简单的含义 - 如果柱体的值大于（小于）相邻的值，则该值被认为是极值。

3.3.1. 任务规范化

务必要在单独缓冲区内标记带有极值的柱体。

3.3.2. 问题

让我们来看些示例：

以下标为红线的为明显的极值：

if ((x1 > x2 && x3 > x2) || (x1 < x2 && x3 < x2)) { }

或者我们可以将其简化为：

if ((x1 - x2)*(x2 - x3) < 0 ) { }

但是，我们还要考虑以下情况：

请注意已标记点的值相同。 蓝色点为极值。 要对其定义并不简单。 而在以下情况中：

没有极值，我们假设有条曲线。

这种情况的解决方案为，像交叉情况那样，找到第二个结束点。

3.3.3. 解决方案

下面是代码：

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if (i + 2 >= Bars ) { continue ; } if ( Values[i] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 1 ] == EmptyValueUsed || Values[i + 2 ] == EmptyValueUsed ) { continue ; } Extremums[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[i + 2 ]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; continue ; } if (Values[i + 1 ] == Values[i + 2 ] && Values[i] != Values[i + 1 ]) { int index = i + 2 ; bool found = false ; while (index < Bars && Values[index] != EmptyValueUsed && Values[index] != EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (Values[i + 2 ] != Values[index]) { found = true ; break ; } index++; } if (!found) { continue ; } if ((Values[i] - Values[i + 1 ])*(Values[i + 1 ] - Values[index]) < 0 ) { Extremums[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.3.4. 自动化

使用 Indicator_Painting 库进行相同的任务解决方案。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Extremums[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkExtremums(Values, Extremums, toCount - 1 , 0 , DIR_ALL, EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

3.4. 按方向配色

这个可视化方法用于部分标准指标，且同样能够起到作用。

3.4.1. 任务规范化

务必要用不同颜色将部分指标值集合进行上色（例如上行或下行的集合）。 方向则为最简单的情况 - 如果当前值大于早前的值，则方向为上行，反之则假设方向为下行。

3.4.2. 问题

让我们从特性开始。 假设我们有一个基本数据缓冲区，且该缓冲区已标绘过。 如果没有，则我们将创建一个，因为我们需要至少两种颜色和两个缓冲区来进行自定义方向上色。 现在来看看特性。 如果我们在基本缓冲区上绘制一个方向，则不需要再给另一个方向上色 - 我们将在基本缓冲区的未上色部分看到它。

基本缓冲区：

以下是已标绘上行方向的基本缓冲区：

这是为什么我们要进一步考虑仅有一个方向的方案，例如上行方向。 让我们研究以下可能发生的问题。

以下是对特性的简单实施：

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { Growing[i] = Values[i]; Growing[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } return ( 0 ); }

编译，附加至图表并...查看代码执行的结果：

存在部分问题：它们以点做出标记。 让我们想想为何其看起来是这样的。 给一个方向上色时，我们会通过将空白值（EMPTY_VALUE）留在其他部分，来获取效果。

让我们来考虑以下情况：

应含有非空值的额外缓冲区数据由黑色点标记。 为避免点与点之间出现直线绘制（使用 DRAW_LINE 方式），务必要在他们之间拥有至少一个非空值。 所有绘制范围没有空白值，这是基本缓冲区仅在“锯齿”片段绘制的原因。

这个问题的解决方案并不明显 - 比如，平滑化或使用部分额外的条件将令其更加复杂。 因此，我们可能在为一些柱体重新上色或做其他工作时遇到困难。

解决方案为对其使用 两个 额外缓冲区。 这样才有可能改变已上色的片段 - 因此，我们将在每个缓冲区内获得必要的空白值。

让我们将不同颜色分配至额外缓冲区，然后看看结果：

主要问题已经解决，但还有另外一个和零柱体相关的小问题。 柱体每次都会重新绘制，部分情况下，如果方向改变，则务必要删除上行方向的绘图。

让我们来看看实施方案。



3.4.3. 解决方案

extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } for (i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Growing1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; Growing2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; if (Values[i] > Values[i + 1 ]) { if (Values[i + 1 ] > Values[i + 2 ]) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE ) Growing1[i] = Values[i]; else Growing2[i] = Values[i]; } else { if (Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i] = Values[i]; Growing2[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } else { Growing1[i] = Values[i]; Growing1[i + 1 ] = Values[i + 1 ]; } } } else if (i == 0 ) { if (Growing1[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing1[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing1[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } if (Growing2[i + 1 ] != EMPTY_VALUE && Growing2[i + 2 ] == EMPTY_VALUE ) { Growing2[i + 1 ] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } } return ( 0 ); }

3.4.4. 自动化

使用 Indicator_Painting 库进行相同的任务解决方案。

库中还有相似的下行方向实施方案。

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh> extern int RSIPeriod = 9 ; extern int AppliedPrice = 0 ; double Values[]; double Growing1[]; double Growing2[]; int DigitsUsed = 5 ; int EmptyValueUsed = 0 ; int start() { int toCount = Bars - IndicatorCounted (); for ( int i = toCount - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { Values[i] = NormalizeDouble ( iRSI ( Symbol (), 0 , RSIPeriod, AppliedPrice, i), DigitsUsed); } MarkGrowing(Values, Growing1, Growing2, toCount - 1 , 0 , EmptyValueUsed); return ( 0 ); }

4. Indicator_Painting 库

所有工作完成后，出现 Indicator_Painting 库。

该库专门设计用于实现所述操作的自动化，带有部分补充。

下面是一些可用功能的清单：

void MarkExtremums( double values[], double & extremums[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkCrosses( double values1[], double values2[], double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevelCrosses( double values[], double level, double & crosses[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int direction, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkLevel( double values[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double levelValue, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkDynamicLevel( double values[], double dynamicLevel[], double & level[], int startIndex, int endIndex, int condition, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkGrowing( double values[], double & growing1[], double & growing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed); void MarkReducing( double values[], double & reducing1[], double & reducing2[], int startIndex, int endIndex, double emptyValueUsed);

此处为部分使用库的示例：

为使用库，需要执行以下步骤：

1. 将文件 “Indicator_Painting.mq4” 复制到文件夹 “experts/libraries”

2. 将文件 “Indicator_Painting.mqh” 复制到文件夹 “experts/include”

3. 向指标代码添加下列字符串：

#include <Indicator_Painting.mqh>

现在可以使用所有库函数了。 查看文件 ”Indicator_Painting.mqh” 了解更多细节。

你可以在随本文提供的文件中找到示例。

总结

笔者希望本文可帮助并简化部分人的工作。 笔者认为目标已达成。

鸣谢

笔者想感谢 Mr. Viktor Rustamov (granit77) 对任务提出的建议，并为改善本文提供帮助和意见。