Transferir el código de un indicador al código de un asesor experto. Conclusión

Introducción

Código fuente del asesor experto

Tenemos el siguiente código de un asesor experto: #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern int RAVI_Timeframe = 240 ; extern int ASCT_Timeframe = 1440 ; extern int Buy_Sell_Custom = 2 ; extern double Money_Management_Up= 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Up = 3 ; extern int Period1_Up = 7 ; extern int Period2_Up = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Up = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Dn = 3 ; extern int Period1_Dn = 7 ; extern int Period2_Dn = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Dn = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; double RAVI_Up[ 3 ]; double RAVI_Dn[ 3 ]; double ASCTrend1_Up[ 2 ]; double ASCTrend1_Dn[ 2 ]; #include <Lite_EXPERT.mqh> int init() { if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 5 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 15 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 30 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 60 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 240 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter RAVI_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + RAVI_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 5 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 15 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 30 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 60 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 240 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal " +ASCT_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (RAVI_Timeframe > ASCT_Timeframe) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe should not be less" + " than RAVI_Timeframe" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Up* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Dn* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Up, Period2_Up + 4 )) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn + 4 )) return ( 0 ); static double ASCTrend1_Trend_Up, ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn; static int LastBars; int bar; bool BUY_Sign, SELL_Sign; if (LastBars != iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe)) switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Up[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Up = ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ]; break ; } case 1 : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Dn[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn =ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ]; break ; } default : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Up[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Up = ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ]; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Dn[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn = ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ]; } } LastBars = iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe); switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 0 ] - RAVI_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Up > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; break ; } case 1 : { if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 0 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; break ; } default : { if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 0 ] - RAVI_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Up > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 0 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } } switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); break ; } case 1 : { OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); break ; } default : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); } } return ( 0 ); }



Primero, necesitamos analizar este asesor experto. El asesor experto tiene por finalidad realizar un trading de 4 horas y según los gráficos diarios en un par de divisas elegido por un operador. El asesor experto solo puede abrir una posición en un par de divisas en esta dirección de trading. El asesor experto tiene dos algoritmos de cálculo independientes para ejecutar las operaciones de compra y venta, y por esta razón puede abrir posiciones opuestas. Para una optimización más rápida del asesor experto en el probador de estrategias, este contiene una variable externa Buy_Sell_Custom: si esta es igual a cero, el asesor experto calcula solo las señales Buy. Si la variable Buy_Sell_Custom es igual a uno, solo se calculan las señales Sell. Si necesitamos ambos cálculos, la variable externa Buy_Sell_Custom debe ser igual a dos. Las demás variables están divididas en dos grupos: para las operaciones Buy y Sell. Las señales de trading son los cambios de dirección del movimiento del indicador personalizado RAVI.mq4, el filtro, el corte de señales falsas es la dirección de la tendencia determinada por el indicador personalizado ASCTrend1.mq4. El asesor experto tiene dos llamadas del indicador ASCTrend1.mq4 para la recepción desde cero y los primeros valores fuente del búfer del indicador. El signo de su diferencia determina la dirección de la tendencia. El asesor experto tiene dos llamadas del indicador RAVI.mq4, para recibir dos variantes (Buy y Sell) de valores fuente para los dos algoritmos de cálculo. Supongo que el significado de la mayoría de parámetros de entrada del asesor experto debe ser compresible a partir de sus nombres. Las variables MA_Metod_Up y MA_Metod_Dn determinan el método de promediación. Pueden tener distintos valores desde cero a tres. Las variables PRICE_Up y PRICE_Dn tienen valores de constantes de precio y los límites de su cambio son desde cero a seis. Este asesor experto no es sin duda una pérdida, y a pesar de su simplicidad muestra muy buenos resultados en una buena optimización. Por tanto, merece la pena invertir algo de esfuerzo en transformarlo desde un conjunto de archivos en un único archivo autosuficiente. El código del asesor experto usa el archivo Lite_EXPERT.mqh, que son realmente dos funciones personalizadas, que al ser llamadas hace que el asesor experto ejecute las transacciones: int LastTime; int OpenBuyOrder( bool BUY_Signal, double Money_Management, int STOPLOSS, int TAKEPROFIT) { if (!BUY_Signal) return ( 0 ); if ( TimeLocal () - LastTime < 11 ) return ( 0 ); int total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int ttt = total - 1 ; ttt >= 0 ; ttt--) if ( OrderSelect (ttt, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )) if (( OrderSymbol () == Symbol ()) && ( OrderType () == 0 )) return ( 0 ); double ask = NormalizeDouble ( Ask , Digits ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( Bid , Digits ); if (ask == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bid == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); double LotVel; double tickVel = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_TICKVALUE ); if (tickVel == 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Money_Management > 0 ) LotVel = tickVel* AccountEquity ()*Money_Management / 10000.0 ; else LotVel = -tickVel* 10000 *Money_Management / 10000.0 ; double Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotVel, 1 ); if (Lot < 0.1 ) return (- 1 ); double Stoploss = NormalizeDouble (bid - STOPLOSS* Point , Digits ); double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble (ask + TAKEPROFIT* Point , Digits ); int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , Lot, ask, 3 , Stoploss, TakeProfit, NULL , 0 , 0 , CLR_NONE); LastTime = TimeLocal (); if (ticket > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else return (- 1 ); } int OpenSellOrder( bool SELL_Signal, double Money_Management, int STOPLOSS, int TAKEPROFIT) { if (!SELL_Signal) return ( 0 ); if ( TimeLocal () - LastTime < 11 ) return ( 0 ); int total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int kkk = total - 1 ; kkk >= 0 ; kkk--) if ( OrderSelect (kkk, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )) if (( OrderSymbol () == Symbol ()) && ( OrderType () == 1 )) return ( 0 ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( Bid , Digits ); double ask = NormalizeDouble ( Ask , Digits ); if (bid == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (ask == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); double LotVel; double tickVel = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_TICKVALUE ); if (tickVel == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Money_Management > 0 ) LotVel = tickVel* AccountEquity ()*Money_Management / 10000.0 ; else LotVel = -tickVel* 10000 *Money_Management / 10000.0 ; double Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotVel, 1 ); if (Lot < 0.1 ) return (- 1 ); double Stoploss = NormalizeDouble (ask + STOPLOSS* Point , Digits ); double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble (bid - TAKEPROFIT* Point , Digits ); int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , Lot, bid, 3 , Stoploss, TakeProfit, NULL , 0 , 0 ,CLR_NONE); LastTime = TimeLocal (); if (ticket > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else return (- 1 ); }

Supongo que estas funciones son muy sencillas y no debe haber ninguna dificultad con ellas. Este es el algoritmo de referencia para las funciones: OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn);

Aquí, si BUY_Sign=true la función OpenBuyOrder() abre una posición larga y si SELL_Sign=true, la función OpenSellOrder() abre una posición corta. Significado de los parámetros: Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn se comprenden a partir de sus nombres.

Escritura de una función de indicador Get_ASCTrend1Series()

Al final del artículo anterior (Transferir el código de un indicador al código de un asesor experto. Diseños estructurales generales de un asesor experto y de funciones de indicador) He presentado la función de indicador Get_RAVISeries(). Será bastante útil ahora. Todo lo que necesitamos es escribir una función análoga para el indicador ASCTrend1.mq4. Ahora, basándonos en el código de este indicador escribiremos la función Get_ASCTrend1Series(). Vamos a echar un vistazo al código de este indicador: #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Magenta #property indicator_color2 Aqua #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 extern int RISK = 3 ; double val1[]; double val2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 , 2 ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 , 2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , val1); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , val2); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0.0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "ASCTrend1" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "DownASCTrend1" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "UpASCTrend1" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { static double x1, x2; double value1, value2, value3, TrueCount, Range, AvgRange, MRO1, MRO2; int MaxBar, iii, kkk, bar, value10, value11, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; value10 = 3 + RISK* 2 ; if (( Bars <= value10) || ( Bars < 10 )) return ( 0 ); MaxBar = Bars - 1 - value10; bar = Bars - 1 - counted_bars; if (bar >= MaxBar) { x1 = 67 + RISK; x2 = 33 - RISK; bar = MaxBar; for (kkk = Bars - 1 ; kkk >= MaxBar; kkk--) { val1[kkk] = 0.0 ; val2[kkk] = 0.0 ; } } while (bar >= 0 ) { Range = 0.0 ; AvgRange = 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii <= 9 ; iii++) AvgRange += MathAbs ( High [bar+iii] - Low [bar+iii]); Range = AvgRange / 10 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 9 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( Open [bar+iii] - Close [bar+iii]) >= Range* 2.0 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO1 = bar + iii; else MRO1 = - 1 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 6 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( Close [bar+iii+ 3 ] - Close [bar+iii]) >= Range* 4.6 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO2 = bar + iii; else MRO2 = - 1 ; if (MRO1 > - 1 ) value11 = 3 ; else value11 = value10; if (MRO2 > - 1 ) value11 = 4 ; else value11 = value10; value2 = 100 - MathAbs ( iWPR ( NULL , 0 , value11, bar)); val1[bar] = 0 ; val2[bar] = 0 ; if (value2 > x1) { val1[bar] = Low [bar]; val2[bar] = High [bar]; } if (value2 < x2) { val1[bar] = High [bar]; val2[bar] = Low [bar]; } bar--; } return ( 0 ); }





He optimizado este indicador. La versión original está en el archivo adjunto ASCTrend1_Old!. mq4. Ahora vamos a preparar la función Get_ASCTrend1Series(). Para ello, transformaremos el código del indicador ASCTrend1.mq4 de acuerdo con el esquema de la mejora de su código descrito en el artículo anterior. Como resultado, obtendremos la siguiente función personalizada: bool Get_ASCTrend1Series( int Number, string symbol, int timeframe, bool NullBarRecount, int RISK, double & InputBuffer[]) { int IBARS = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if ((IBARS < 3 + RISK* 2 + 1 )||(IBARS < 10 )) return ( false ); if ( ArraySize (InputBuffer) < IBARS) { ArraySetAsSeries (InputBuffer, false ); ArrayResize (InputBuffer, IBARS); ArraySetAsSeries (InputBuffer, true ); } static double x1[], x2[]; static int IndCounted[]; if ( ArraySize (IndCounted) < Number + 1 ) { ArrayResize (x1, Number + 1 ); ArrayResize (x2, Number + 1 ); ArrayResize (IndCounted, Number + 1 ); } int LastCountBar; if (!NullBarRecount) LastCountBar = 1 ; double value1, value2, value3, val1, val2; double TrueCount, Range, AvgRange, MRO1, MRO2; int MaxBar, iii, kkk, bar, value10, value11, counted_bars = IndCounted[Number]; IndCounted[Number] = IBARS - 1 ; value10 = 3 + RISK* 2 ; bar = IBARS - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = IBARS - 1 - value10; if (bar > MaxBar) { bar = MaxBar; x1[Number] = 67 + RISK; x2[Number] = 33 - RISK; ArrayInitialize (InputBuffer, 0.0 ); } while (bar >= LastCountBar) { Range = 0.0 ; AvgRange = 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii <= 9 ; iii++) AvgRange += MathAbs ( iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii) - iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)); Range = AvgRange / 10 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 9 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( iOpen (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii) - iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)) >= Range* 2.0 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO1 = bar + iii; else MRO1 = - 1 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 6 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii + 3 ) - iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)) >= Range* 4.6 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO2 = bar + iii; else MRO2 = - 1 ; if (MRO1 > - 1 ) value11 = 3 ; else value11 = value10; if (MRO2 > - 1 ) value11 = 4 ; else value11 = value10; value2 = 100 - MathAbs ( iWPR (symbol, timeframe, value11, bar)); val1 = 0 ; val2 = 0 ; InputBuffer[bar] = 0 ; if (value2 > x1[Number]) { val1 = iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar); val2 = iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar); } if (value2 < x2[Number]) { val1 = iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar); val2 = iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar); } InputBuffer[bar]=val2-val1; bar--; } return ( true ); }

Por supuestos, esta función es más compleja que la descrita al final del artículo anterior. Pero aunque el código fuente del indicador fue escrito y optimizado sin errores, el proceso de creación de esta función no presenta muchos problemas. Después de esto, la función debe ser probada para observar la correspondencia de sus valores con los del indicador, en base a los cuales fue creada la función. Para ello, debemos crear una vez más un asesor experto probador para la función Get_ASCTrend1Series(): #property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.metaquotes.net/" extern bool NullBarRecount = true ; double IndBuffer0[]; double IndBuffer1[]; double IndBuffer2[]; #include <Get_ASCTrend1Series.mqh> int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { double Ind_Velue,Resalt; if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), 0 , NullBarRecount, 1 , IndBuffer0)) return ( 0 ); if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), 240 , NullBarRecount, 3 , IndBuffer1)) return ( 0 ); if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 2 , Symbol (), 1440 , NullBarRecount, 5 , IndBuffer2)) return ( 0 ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ASCTrend1" , 1 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ASCTrend1" , 1 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer0[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "0: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer0[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 240 , "ASCTrend1" , 3 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 240 , "ASCTrend1" , 3 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer1[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "H4: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer1[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 1440 , "ASCTrend1" , 5 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 1440 , "ASCTrend1" , 5 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer2[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "Daily: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer2[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); return ( 0 ); }

Comenzamos la prueba de este asesor experto en el probador de estrategias y después de ello comprobamos el archivo de registro para asegurarnos de que los valores de la función son completamente idénticos a los del indicador en términos de la utilización de los valores del búfer del indicador emulados.





Transformación final del código inicial del asesor experto

Y ahora finalmente podemos trasformar el código del asesor experto sustituyendo las llamadas del indicador personalizado por las llamadas de la función del indicador personalizado: #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern int RAVI_Timeframe = 240 ; extern int ASCT_Timeframe = 1440 ; extern int Buy_Sell_Custom = 2 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Up = 3 ; extern int Period1_Up = 7 ; extern int Period2_Up = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Up = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Dn = 3 ; extern int Period1_Dn = 7 ; extern int Period2_Dn = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Dn = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; double RAVI_Up[]; double RAVI_Dn[]; double ASCTrend1_Up[]; double ASCTrend1_Dn[]; #include <Get_ASCTrend1Series.mqh> #include <Get_RAVISeries.mqh> #include <Lite_EXPERT.mqh> int init() { if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 5 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 15 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 30 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 60 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 240 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter RAVI_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + RAVI_Timeframe + "!!!" ); if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 5 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 15 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 30 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 60 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 240 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + ASCT_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (RAVI_Timeframe > ASCT_Timeframe) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe should not be " + "less than RAVI_Timeframe" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Up* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Dn* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Up, Period2_Up + 4 )) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn + 4 )) return ( 0 ); static int LastBars; bool BUY_Sign, SELL_Sign; if (LastBars != iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe)) switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { Get_RAVISeries( 0 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, RAVI_Up); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Up, ASCTrend1_Up); break ; } case 1 : { Get_RAVISeries( 1 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, RAVI_Dn); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Dn, ASCTrend1_Dn); break ; } default : { Get_RAVISeries( 0 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, RAVI_Up); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Up, ASCTrend1_Up); Get_RAVISeries( 1 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn,MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn,RAVI_Dn); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Dn, ASCTrend1_Dn); } } LastBars = iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe); switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { if (RAVI_Up[ 2 ] - RAVI_Up[ 3 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; break ; } case 1 : { if (RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 3 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; break ; } default : { if (RAVI_Up[ 2 ] - RAVI_Up[ 3 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; if (RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 3 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } } switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); break ; } case 1 : { OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); break ; } default : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); } } return ( 0 ); }



Por supuesto, la última transformación del código del asesor experto requiere algunos cambios en el interior de la función start() en la parte "DEFINING SIGNALS FOR TRADES", debido a los cambios en las posiciones de las celdas usadas en los búferes del indicador emulado en comparación con los búferes fuente.

Prueba de los resultados de los asesores expertos final y fuente

Ahora podemos cargar el asesor experto final en un probador de estrategias y comparar los resultados de su funcionamiento en el historial con los mismos resultados del asesor experto antes de la transformación. Y no vemos ninguna diferencia en los resultados del trading al probar el asesor experto con el historial en ambos casos. Ambas variantes del asesor experto dan absolutamente los mismos resultados de la prueba si los periodos de prueba son los mismos, los mismos valores de las variables externas se cargan en los asesores expertos y se usa el mismo método de prueba.



Pero lo que está claro a primera vista es que en todos los casos el asesor experto final trabaja más lentamente que el asesor experto fuente.











¿Cuál es la razón de un mayor tiempo para la prueba del asesor experto? Podemos suponer que de alguna forma tiene que ver con el uso de la emulación del modo de indicador del funcionamiento de los búferes y los valores devueltos por las funciones del indicador en búferes por referencia. Por supuesto, todo esto puede desarrollarse aún más omitiendo la emulación del modo del indicador del funcionamiento de los búferes. Puede echar un vistazo al asesor experto FastNewASCTrend1RAVI_Expert. mq4 y probarlo. Pero en este caso, la situación es absolutamente idéntica: este asesor experto funciona tan lentamente como el anterior. Por tanto, la siguiente conclusión es obvia: en nuestro sencillo caso de transformación del código usando indicadores absolutamente no intensivos en recursos, su sustitución por funciones personalizadas para un funcionamiento más rápido del asesor experto carece absolutamente de sentido.

Conclusión