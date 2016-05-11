Transferir el código de un indicador al código de un asesor experto. Estructura del indicador

#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.metaquotes.net/" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Gold extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_LINE ); IndicatorBuffers ( 3 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , Ind_Buffer0); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , Ind_Buffer1); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 , Ind_Buffer2); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar,bar, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = Bars - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = Bars - 1 ; bar >= MaxBar; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }





Ahora vamos a excluir del esquema elementos que no nos interesan en este contexto y son innecesarios en un asesor experto.





extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = Bars - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = Bars - 1 ; bar >= MaxBar; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar]= Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }

Este código puede colocarse fácilmente en el código de un asesor experto si no para un parte de pequeños errores lamentables:



1. En primer lugar, no debemos olvidar que la función IndicatorCounted() no funciona en los asesores expertos.

2. Tampoco podemos convertir matrices personalizadas en matrices de indicadores en el bloque de inicialización.



Por tanto, para preservar completamente el código del indicador primero tenemos que desarrollar una función análoga a IndicatorCounted() y de alguna forma emular a búferes de indicadores análogos en un asesor experto. Por desgracia es imposible emular directamente búferes de indicador en un asesor experto usando funciones estándar. Por ahora no hay análogas a SetIndexBuffer() y IndicatorBuffers() para los asesores expertos. Por tanto, este problema debe resolverse usando otros métodos. Además, hay opciones suficientes para ello en MQL4.

Naturalmente un indicador real puede tener un número distinto de valores del indicador reflejados, distinto número de búferes de indicador, ser usado en cálculos y distinto número de ciclos del cálculo de los valores del búfer del indicador, pero esto no cambia el significado del esquema dado. En otros casos será absolutamente análogo.Ahora vamos a excluir del esquema elementos que no nos interesan en este contexto y son innecesarios en un asesor experto.Este código puede colocarse fácilmente en el código de un asesor experto si no para un parte de pequeños errores lamentables:1. En primer lugar, no debemos olvidar que la función IndicatorCounted() no funciona en los asesores expertos.2. Tampoco podemos convertir matrices personalizadas en matrices de indicadores en el bloque de inicialización.Por tanto, para preservar completamente el código del indicador primero tenemos que desarrollar una función análoga a IndicatorCounted() y de alguna forma emular a búferes de indicadores análogos en un asesor experto. Por desgracia es imposible emular directamente búferes de indicador en un asesor experto usando funciones estándar. Por ahora no hay análogas a SetIndexBuffer() y IndicatorBuffers() para los asesores expertos. Por tanto, este problema debe resolverse usando otros métodos. Además, hay opciones suficientes para ello en MQL4.



Emulación de búferes de indicadores en un asesor experto









1. Los valores asignados a las variables del búfer del indicador no se pierden entre ciclos, cuando el indicador está unido a un gráfico y trabaja un terminal.

2. Si se cambia una barra cero (la última) en un gráfico, se cambian todos los elementos del búfer del indicador.

3. Si llega una nueva barra, el valor del límite de la variable cambia desde uno a dos en el indicador y todos los elementos del búfer se cambian por uno, es decir, la barra cero se convierte en la primera, la primera en la segunda, y así sucesivamente.

4. Naturalmente, las dimensiones del indicador del búfer cambian. Si con el nuevo tick no cambia la barra, todos los elementos del búfer permanecen en sus lugares.

int NewSize = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < NewSize) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, NewSize); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, NewSize); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, NewSize); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); }

Ahora viene la emulación de los búferes de los indicadores. Para este propósito usaremos las siguientes funciones estándar de MQL4: ArraySize(), ArrayResize() y ArraySetAsSeries(). El código de la emulación de los búferes de los indicadores es bastante simple y su principio de funcionamiento puede describirse: cuando cambia la barra cero, el orden directo de la definición de los elementos en los búferes se restaura, se añaden nuevas celdas a los búferes a partir de nuevas barras usando la función ArrayResize() y posteriormente se establece el orden inverso de la definición de los elementos en los búferes y las celdas vacías parecen estar entre las primeras en el búfer del indicador emulado.







En primer lugar vamos a ver en detalle los procesos que tienen lugar en los búferes de indicadores.1. Los valores asignados a las variables del búfer del indicador no se pierden entre ciclos, cuando el indicador está unido a un gráfico y trabaja un terminal.2. Si se cambia una barra cero (la última) en un gráfico, se cambian todos los elementos del búfer del indicador.3. Si llega una nueva barra, el valor del límite de la variable cambia desde uno a dos en el indicador y todos los elementos del búfer se cambian por uno, es decir, la barra cero se convierte en la primera, la primera en la segunda, y así sucesivamente.4. Naturalmente, las dimensiones del indicador del búfer cambian. Si con el nuevo tick no cambia la barra, todos los elementos del búfer permanecen en sus lugares.Ahora viene la emulación de los búferes de los indicadores. Para este propósito usaremos las siguientes funciones estándar de MQL4: ArraySize(), ArrayResize() y ArraySetAsSeries(). El código de la emulación de los búferes de los indicadores es bastante simple y su principio de funcionamiento puede describirse: cuando cambia la barra cero, el orden directo de la definición de los elementos en los búferes se restaura, se añaden nuevas celdas a los búferes a partir de nuevas barras usando la función ArrayResize() y posteriormente se establece el orden inverso de la definición de los elementos en los búferes y las celdas vacías parecen estar entre las primeras en el búfer del indicador emulado.

A propósito, este método de emulación de los búferes de indicador puede usarse también en los indicadores cuando no son suficientes ocho búferes de indicador para los cálculos intermedios. Los ejemplos están en el archivo adjunto SMI.mq4 y SMI_New.mq4.









Sustitución de la función IndicatorCounted()









extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( Bars < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < Bars ) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, Bars ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, Bars ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; IndCounted = Bars - 1 ; limit = Bars - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = Bars - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = Bars - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }

Transformación adicional del código del indicador y esquema final de su estructura







La tarea de procesar los datos y demás períodos de tiempo se resuelve también fácilmente. Sustituir las variables predeterminadas del tipo Bars por series de tiempo del tipo



iBars ( string symbol, int timeframe);

Por supuesto, podríamos simplemente transferir el código del indicador por partes en el código de un asesor experto, suponiendo que necesitemos un indicador en un asesor experto para el funcionamiento en el gráfico actual y solo una vez. Si se usa el indicador dos veces, podríamos simplemente cambiar en el segundo caso los nombres de todas las variables del indicador y añadir el código una vez más. Pero en este caso el asesor experto será más complicado.La tarea de procesar los datos y demás períodos de tiempo se resuelve también fácilmente. Sustituir las variables predeterminadas del tipo Bars por series de tiempo del tipo

NULL - para el símbolo string;, 0 (en series de tiempo) - para el período de tiempo int;, Close[bar] - para





iClose ( string symbol, int timeframe, bar);



y así sucesivamente.



Ahora vamos a analizar las líneas del indicador:





if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--;



Al igual que en la sustitución ofrecida para la función IndicatorCounted() en nuestra variante de la estructura del indicador, el indicador counted_bars nunca será inferior a cero. Por tanto, las líneas:





if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 );



en el código del asesor experto pueden omitirse. Con las siguientes dos líneas:





if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--;



es lo mismo. Deben borrarse, aunque solo ralentizan el trabajo del asesor experto mediante recálculos innecesarios de la primera barra y en la operación del asesor experto esta comprobación es absolutamente inútil. Después de eso, el código final para transferir a un asesor experto tiene la forma siguiente:





extern int period0 = 15 ; extern int period1 = 15 ; extern int period2 = 15 ; double Ind_Buffer0[]; double Ind_Buffer1[]; double Ind_Buffer2[]; string symbol; int timeframe; int init() { symbol = Symbol (); timeframe = 240 ; return ( 0 ); } int start() { int IBARS = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if (IBARS < period0 + period1 + period2) return ( 0 ); if ( ArraySize (Ind_Buffer0) < IBARS) { ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, false ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, false ); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer0, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer1, IBARS); ArrayResize (Ind_Buffer2, IBARS); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Ind_Buffer2, true ); } static int IndCounted; double Resalt0, Resalt1, Resalt2; int limit, MaxBar, bar, counted_bars = IndCounted; IndCounted = IBARS - 1 ; limit = IBARS - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = IBARS - 1 - (period0 + period1 + period2); if (limit > MaxBar) { limit = MaxBar; for (bar = IBARS - 1 ; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer1[bar] = 0.0 ; Ind_Buffer2[bar] = 0.0 ; } } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer1[bar] = Resalt1; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer2[bar] = Resalt2; } for (bar = limit; bar >= 0 ; bar--) { Ind_Buffer0[bar] = Resalt0; } return ( 0 ); }

Aquí debemos tener en cuenta un momento. Hay indicadores que en el recálculo múltiple de la barra cero, en la primera barra al comienzo de los ciclos de cálculo recuerdan los valores de algunas variables para devolver el código a su estado inicial (



if (bar == 1 ) if (((limit == 1 ) && (time == Time [ 2 ])) || (limit > 1 )) { time = Time [ 2 ]; PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; }



Este fragmento debe modificarse para guardar los valores de la variable no en la primera, sino en la barra cero. Todos los '1' deben sustituirse por '0' '2' - por '1'- Y si el código está diseñado para un funcionamiento no en el gráfico actual, la referencia a una matriz de series de tiempo debe cambiarse también



time = Time [ 1 ];

Este fragmento debe modificarse para guardar los valores de la variable no en la primera, sino en la barra cero. Todos los '1' deben sustituirse por '0' '2' - por '1'- Y si el código está diseñado para un funcionamiento no en el gráfico actual, la referencia a una matriz de series de tiempo debe cambiarse también

en



time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 );



Como resultado, obtendremos el siguiente fragmento cambiado:



if (bar == 0 ) if (((limit == 0 ) && (time == iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ))) || (limit > 0 )) { time = iTime (symbol, timeframe, 1 ); PRICE = price; TREND = trend; RESALT = Resalt; }



El código de un indicador también contiene las funciones de ajuste como XXXSeries(), desarrolladas por mí. Para usarlos en el código de un asesor experto los fragmentos con dichas funciones, estas deben sustituirse por sus asesores expertos análogos. El código de un indicador también contiene las funciones de ajuste como XXXSeries(), desarrolladas por mí. Para usarlos en el código de un asesor experto los fragmentos con dichas funciones, estas deben sustituirse por sus asesores expertos análogos.



Conclusión

Sin duda, en este momento el algoritmo ofrecido para transferir el código de un indicador en el de un asesor experto de esta forma es bastante torpe y poco óptimo, aunque el propósito de este artículo no es una descripción minuciosa de todos los detalles de este proceso. La idea principal de este artículo es dar una visión general de los indicadores y analizar la idea general de la transferencia del código en una forma lo más simple posible, sin sobrecargarlo con detalles secundarios. Creo que hemos logrado este propósito. En el próximo artículo analizaremos la estructura general de un asesor experto y los esquemas de estructura de las funciones del indicador.





Aquí debemos tener en cuenta un momento. Hay indicadores que en el recálculo múltiple de la barra cero, en la primera barra al comienzo de los ciclos de cálculo recuerdan los valores de algunas variables para devolver el código a su estado inicial ( Artículo ). En un asesor experto, después de borrar las últimas dos líneas este recordatorio debe producirse en la barra cero y no en la primera. Normalmente dichos indicadores contienen al comienzo de los ciclos de cálculo los siguientes fragmentos de código: A hora vamos a analizar la emulación de la función IndicatorCounted(). Esta función devuelve la cantidad de barras del gráfico actual que no han cambiado después de la última llamada del indicador. O dicho con otras palabras. Esta función devuelve la cantidad de barras del gráfico actual que estaban disponibles en el terminal del cliente en el tick previo. Para que los valores sea completamente idénticos necesitamos restar uno de la cantidad resultante de barras. Por tanto, esta función puede sustituirse fácilmente por una variable de entero estática que será inicializada por el valor de una variable predeterminada Bars-1 después de recibir de esta un valor. Después de esto, el esquema del indicador tendrá la forma siguiente:

Antes de comenzar con el tema principal del artículo, analicemos primero la estructura de un indicador desde la perspectiva de un programador que está interesado en el indicador como parte futura del código de un asesor experto: