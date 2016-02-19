Transferência de um Código Indicador para um Código Expert Advisor. Conclusão

Introdução

Código fonte do EA

Então, temos o seguinte código Expert Advisor:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern int RAVI_Timeframe = 240 ; extern int ASCT_Timeframe = 1440 ; extern int Buy_Sell_Custom = 2 ; extern double Money_Management_Up= 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Up = 3 ; extern int Period1_Up = 7 ; extern int Period2_Up = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Up = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Dn = 3 ; extern int Period1_Dn = 7 ; extern int Period2_Dn = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Dn = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; double RAVI_Up[ 3 ]; double RAVI_Dn[ 3 ]; double ASCTrend1_Up[ 2 ]; double ASCTrend1_Dn[ 2 ]; #include <Lite_EXPERT.mqh> int init() { if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 5 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 15 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 30 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 60 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 240 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter RAVI_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + RAVI_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 5 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 15 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 30 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 60 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 240 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal " +ASCT_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (RAVI_Timeframe > ASCT_Timeframe) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe should not be less" + " than RAVI_Timeframe" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Up* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Dn* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Up, Period2_Up + 4 )) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn + 4 )) return ( 0 ); static double ASCTrend1_Trend_Up, ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn; static int LastBars; int bar; bool BUY_Sign, SELL_Sign; if (LastBars != iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe)) switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Up[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Up = ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ]; break ; } case 1 : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Dn[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn =ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ]; break ; } default : { for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Up[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Up, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Up = ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Up[ 0 ]; for (bar = 1 ; bar <= 3 ; bar++) RAVI_Dn[bar- 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe, "RAVI" , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, 0 , bar); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 0 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] = iCustom ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe, "ASCTrend1" , RISK_Dn, 1 , 1 ); ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn = ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] - ASCTrend1_Dn[ 0 ]; } } LastBars = iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe); switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 0 ] - RAVI_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Up > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; break ; } case 1 : { if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 0 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; break ; } default : { if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 0 ] - RAVI_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Up > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 0 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Trend_Dn < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } } switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); break ; } case 1 : { OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); break ; } default : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); } } return ( 0 ); }



Primeiro, precisamos analisar este Expert Advisor. O Expert Advisor destina-se ao trading com base em gráficos de 4 horas e gráficos diários em um par de moedas escolhido por um operador. O EA pode abrir apenas uma posição em um par de moedas nesse sentido do trading. A EA tem dois algoritmos de cálculo independentes para comércio de compra e venda, é por isso que pode abrir posições opostas. Para uma otimização mais rápida do EA no strategy tester, ele contém uma variável externa Buy_Sell_Custom - se for igual a zero, o EA calcula só sinais de Compra. Se a variável Buy_Sell_Custom for igual a um, apenas sinais de Venda serão calculados. Se precisarmos de ambos os cálculos, a variável externa Buy_Sell_Custom deve ser igual a dois. Outras variáveis externas são divididas em dois grupos: de Compra e de Venda. Os sinais do mercado são as mudanças de sentido do movimento do indicador personalizado RAVI.mq4, o filtro, cortando sinais falsos está a direção de tendência, determinada pelo indicador personalizado ASCTrend1.mq4. O Expert Advisor tem duas chamadas do indicador ASCTrend1.mq4 para receber a partir de zero e os primeiros valores de origem do buffer do indicador; o sinal de suas diferenças determina a direção da tendência. O EA também tem duas chamadas do indicador RAVI.mq4, para receber duas variantes (Compra e Venda) de valores de origem para os dois algoritmos de cálculo. Suponho que o significado da maioria dos parâmetros de entrada do EA deve ser compreensível a partir de seus nomes. As variáveis MA_Metod_Up e MA_Metod_Dn determinam o método de cálculo da média. Elas podem ter valores diferentes, de zero a três. As variáveis PRICE_Up e PRICE_Dn têm valores de constantes de preços, os limites de alteração são de zero a seis. Este Expert Advisor não é inequivocamente de perda, e apesar de sua simplicidade mostra resultados muito bons à uma boa otimização. Então, vale a pena se esforçar para transformá-lo a partir de um conjunto de arquivos em um único arquivo auto-suficiente. O código EA usa o arquivo Lite_EXPERT.mqh que é na verdade duas funções personalizadas, chamando a qual o EA executa as operações:

int LastTime; int OpenBuyOrder( bool BUY_Signal, double Money_Management, int STOPLOSS, int TAKEPROFIT) { if (!BUY_Signal) return ( 0 ); if ( TimeLocal () - LastTime < 11 ) return ( 0 ); int total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int ttt = total - 1 ; ttt >= 0 ; ttt--) if ( OrderSelect (ttt, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )) if (( OrderSymbol () == Symbol ()) && ( OrderType () == 0 )) return ( 0 ); double ask = NormalizeDouble ( Ask , Digits ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( Bid , Digits ); if (ask == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (bid == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); double LotVel; double tickVel = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_TICKVALUE ); if (tickVel == 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Money_Management > 0 ) LotVel = tickVel* AccountEquity ()*Money_Management / 10000.0 ; else LotVel = -tickVel* 10000 *Money_Management / 10000.0 ; double Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotVel, 1 ); if (Lot < 0.1 ) return (- 1 ); double Stoploss = NormalizeDouble (bid - STOPLOSS* Point , Digits ); double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble (ask + TAKEPROFIT* Point , Digits ); int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY , Lot, ask, 3 , Stoploss, TakeProfit, NULL , 0 , 0 , CLR_NONE); LastTime = TimeLocal (); if (ticket > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else return (- 1 ); } int OpenSellOrder( bool SELL_Signal, double Money_Management, int STOPLOSS, int TAKEPROFIT) { if (!SELL_Signal) return ( 0 ); if ( TimeLocal () - LastTime < 11 ) return ( 0 ); int total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int kkk = total - 1 ; kkk >= 0 ; kkk--) if ( OrderSelect (kkk, SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES )) if (( OrderSymbol () == Symbol ()) && ( OrderType () == 1 )) return ( 0 ); double bid = NormalizeDouble ( Bid , Digits ); double ask = NormalizeDouble ( Ask , Digits ); if (bid == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (ask == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); double LotVel; double tickVel = MarketInfo ( Symbol (), MODE_TICKVALUE ); if (tickVel == 0.0 ) return (- 1 ); if (Money_Management > 0 ) LotVel = tickVel* AccountEquity ()*Money_Management / 10000.0 ; else LotVel = -tickVel* 10000 *Money_Management / 10000.0 ; double Lot = NormalizeDouble (LotVel, 1 ); if (Lot < 0.1 ) return (- 1 ); double Stoploss = NormalizeDouble (ask + STOPLOSS* Point , Digits ); double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble (bid - TAKEPROFIT* Point , Digits ); int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_SELL , Lot, bid, 3 , Stoploss, TakeProfit, NULL , 0 , 0 ,CLR_NONE); LastTime = TimeLocal (); if (ticket > 0 ) return ( 1 ); else return (- 1 ); }

Suponho que essas funções são bastante simples e que não haverá nenhuma dificuldade. Aqui está o algoritmo de referência para as funções: OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); Aqui se BUY_Sign=true a função OpenBuyOrder() abre uma posição longa, se SELL_Sign=true, a função OpenSellOrder() abre uma posição curta. Significado dos parâmetros: Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn são compreensíveis a partir de seus nomes!

Escrevendo uma função indicadora Get_ASCTrend1Series()

No final do artigo anterior (Transferência de um Código Indicador para um Código Expert Advisor. Esquema Geral do Expert Advisor e suas Funções Indicadoras) Eu apresentei a função do indicador Get_RAVISeries(). Será bastante útil agora. Tudo que precisamos é escrever uma função análoga para o indicador ASCTrend1.mq4. Agora, na base deste código indicador vamos escrever a função Get_ASCTrend1Series(). Então, vamos olhar para este código indicador: #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Magenta #property indicator_color2 Aqua #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 extern int RISK = 3 ; double val1[]; double val2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle ( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 , 2 ); SetIndexStyle ( 1 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 , 2 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 , val1); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 , val2); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 0 , 0.0 ); SetIndexEmptyValue ( 1 , 0.0 ); IndicatorShortName ( "ASCTrend1" ); SetIndexLabel ( 0 , "DownASCTrend1" ); SetIndexLabel ( 1 , "UpASCTrend1" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { static double x1, x2; double value1, value2, value3, TrueCount, Range, AvgRange, MRO1, MRO2; int MaxBar, iii, kkk, bar, value10, value11, counted_bars = IndicatorCounted (); if (counted_bars < 0 ) return (- 1 ); if (counted_bars > 0 ) counted_bars--; value10 = 3 + RISK* 2 ; if (( Bars <= value10) || ( Bars < 10 )) return ( 0 ); MaxBar = Bars - 1 - value10; bar = Bars - 1 - counted_bars; if (bar >= MaxBar) { x1 = 67 + RISK; x2 = 33 - RISK; bar = MaxBar; for (kkk = Bars - 1 ; kkk >= MaxBar; kkk--) { val1[kkk] = 0.0 ; val2[kkk] = 0.0 ; } } while (bar >= 0 ) { Range = 0.0 ; AvgRange = 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii <= 9 ; iii++) AvgRange += MathAbs ( High [bar+iii] - Low [bar+iii]); Range = AvgRange / 10 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 9 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( Open [bar+iii] - Close [bar+iii]) >= Range* 2.0 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO1 = bar + iii; else MRO1 = - 1 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 6 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( Close [bar+iii+ 3 ] - Close [bar+iii]) >= Range* 4.6 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO2 = bar + iii; else MRO2 = - 1 ; if (MRO1 > - 1 ) value11 = 3 ; else value11 = value10; if (MRO2 > - 1 ) value11 = 4 ; else value11 = value10; value2 = 100 - MathAbs ( iWPR ( NULL , 0 , value11, bar)); val1[bar] = 0 ; val2[bar] = 0 ; if (value2 > x1) { val1[bar] = Low [bar]; val2[bar] = High [bar]; } if (value2 < x2) { val1[bar] = High [bar]; val2[bar] = Low [bar]; } bar--; } return ( 0 ); }





Eu otimizei este indicador. A versão original está no arquivo anexado ASCTrend1_Old!. mq4. Agora vamos preparar a função Get_ASCTrend1Series(). Para este propósito vamos transformar o código do indicador ASCTrend1.mq4 de acordo com o esquema do seu código de melhoria, descrito no artigo anterior. Como resultado, temos a seguinte função personalizada: bool Get_ASCTrend1Series( int Number, string symbol, int timeframe, bool NullBarRecount, int RISK, double & InputBuffer[]) { int IBARS = iBars (symbol, timeframe); if ((IBARS < 3 + RISK* 2 + 1 )||(IBARS < 10 )) return ( false ); if ( ArraySize (InputBuffer) < IBARS) { ArraySetAsSeries (InputBuffer, false ); ArrayResize (InputBuffer, IBARS); ArraySetAsSeries (InputBuffer, true ); } static double x1[], x2[]; static int IndCounted[]; if ( ArraySize (IndCounted) < Number + 1 ) { ArrayResize (x1, Number + 1 ); ArrayResize (x2, Number + 1 ); ArrayResize (IndCounted, Number + 1 ); } int LastCountBar; if (!NullBarRecount) LastCountBar = 1 ; double value1, value2, value3, val1, val2; double TrueCount, Range, AvgRange, MRO1, MRO2; int MaxBar, iii, kkk, bar, value10, value11, counted_bars = IndCounted[Number]; IndCounted[Number] = IBARS - 1 ; value10 = 3 + RISK* 2 ; bar = IBARS - counted_bars - 1 ; MaxBar = IBARS - 1 - value10; if (bar > MaxBar) { bar = MaxBar; x1[Number] = 67 + RISK; x2[Number] = 33 - RISK; ArrayInitialize (InputBuffer, 0.0 ); } while (bar >= LastCountBar) { Range = 0.0 ; AvgRange = 0.0 ; for (iii = 0 ; iii <= 9 ; iii++) AvgRange += MathAbs ( iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii) - iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)); Range = AvgRange / 10 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 9 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( iOpen (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii) - iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)) >= Range* 2.0 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO1 = bar + iii; else MRO1 = - 1 ; iii = 0 ; TrueCount = 0 ; while (iii < 6 && TrueCount < 1 ) { if ( MathAbs ( iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii + 3 ) - iClose (symbol, timeframe, bar + iii)) >= Range* 4.6 ) TrueCount++; iii++; } if (TrueCount >= 1 ) MRO2 = bar + iii; else MRO2 = - 1 ; if (MRO1 > - 1 ) value11 = 3 ; else value11 = value10; if (MRO2 > - 1 ) value11 = 4 ; else value11 = value10; value2 = 100 - MathAbs ( iWPR (symbol, timeframe, value11, bar)); val1 = 0 ; val2 = 0 ; InputBuffer[bar] = 0 ; if (value2 > x1[Number]) { val1 = iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar); val2 = iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar); } if (value2 < x2[Number]) { val1 = iHigh (symbol, timeframe, bar); val2 = iLow (symbol, timeframe, bar); } InputBuffer[bar]=val2-val1; bar--; } return ( true ); } Claro que esta função é mais difícil do que a descrita no final do artigo anterior. Mas enquanto o código fonte indicador for escrito e otimizado sem erros, o processo de criar essa função não será muito problemático! Depois a função precisa ser testada para verificar a correspondência de seus valores com os valores do indicador, baseado na função que foi desenvolvida. Para isso, devemos criar novamente um verificador do Expert Advisor para a função Get_ASCTrend1Series(): #property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.metaquotes.net/" extern bool NullBarRecount = true ; double IndBuffer0[]; double IndBuffer1[]; double IndBuffer2[]; #include <Get_ASCTrend1Series.mqh> int init() { return ( 0 ); } int start() { double Ind_Velue,Resalt; if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), 0 , NullBarRecount, 1 , IndBuffer0)) return ( 0 ); if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), 240 , NullBarRecount, 3 , IndBuffer1)) return ( 0 ); if (!Get_ASCTrend1Series( 2 , Symbol (), 1440 , NullBarRecount, 5 , IndBuffer2)) return ( 0 ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ASCTrend1" , 1 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ASCTrend1" , 1 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer0[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "0: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer0[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 240 , "ASCTrend1" , 3 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 240 , "ASCTrend1" , 3 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer1[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "H4: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer1[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); Ind_Velue = iCustom ( NULL , 1440 , "ASCTrend1" , 5 , 1 , 2 ) - iCustom ( NULL , 1440 , "ASCTrend1" , 5 , 0 , 2 ); Resalt = IndBuffer2[ 2 ] - Ind_Velue; Print ( "Daily: " + Ind_Velue + " " + IndBuffer2[ 2 ] + " " + Resalt + "" ); return ( 0 ); }

Comece a testar este Expert Advisor no strategy tester e depois, verifique o arquivo de log para certificar-se que os valores da nossa função são totalmente idênticos aos dos indicadores em termos de preenchimento com os valores do buffer de indicador emulado!





Transformação Final do Código Inicial do Expert Advisor

E agora, finalmente, podemos transformar o código EA, substituindo chamadas personalizadas do indicador para chamadas personalizados da função do indicador:

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nikolay Kositsin" #property link "farria@mail.redcom.ru" extern int RAVI_Timeframe = 240 ; extern int ASCT_Timeframe = 1440 ; extern int Buy_Sell_Custom = 2 ; extern double Money_Management_Up = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Up = 3 ; extern int Period1_Up = 7 ; extern int Period2_Up = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Up = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Up = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Up = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Up = 100 ; extern double Money_Management_Dn = 0.1 ; extern int RISK_Dn = 3 ; extern int Period1_Dn = 7 ; extern int Period2_Dn = 65 ; extern int MA_Metod_Dn = 0 ; extern int PRICE_Dn = 0 ; extern int STOPLOSS_Dn = 50 ; extern int TAKEPROFIT_Dn = 100 ; double RAVI_Up[]; double RAVI_Dn[]; double ASCTrend1_Up[]; double ASCTrend1_Dn[]; #include <Get_ASCTrend1Series.mqh> #include <Get_RAVISeries.mqh> #include <Lite_EXPERT.mqh> int init() { if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 5 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 15 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 30 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 60 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 240 ) if (RAVI_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter RAVI_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + RAVI_Timeframe + "!!!" ); if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 5 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 15 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 30 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 60 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 240 ) if (ASCT_Timeframe != 1440 ) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe cannot" + " be equal to " + ASCT_Timeframe+ "!!!" ); if (RAVI_Timeframe > ASCT_Timeframe) Print ( "Parameter ASCT_Timeframe should not be " + "less than RAVI_Timeframe" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Up* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , ASCT_Timeframe) < 3 + RISK_Dn* 2 + 1 + 1 ) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Up, Period2_Up + 4 )) return ( 0 ); if ( iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe) < MathMax (Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn + 4 )) return ( 0 ); static int LastBars; bool BUY_Sign, SELL_Sign; if (LastBars != iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe)) switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { Get_RAVISeries( 0 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, RAVI_Up); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Up, ASCTrend1_Up); break ; } case 1 : { Get_RAVISeries( 1 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn, MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn, RAVI_Dn); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Dn, ASCTrend1_Dn); break ; } default : { Get_RAVISeries( 0 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Up, Period2_Up, MA_Metod_Up, PRICE_Up, RAVI_Up); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 0 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Up, ASCTrend1_Up); Get_RAVISeries( 1 , Symbol (), RAVI_Timeframe, false , Period1_Dn, Period2_Dn,MA_Metod_Dn, PRICE_Dn,RAVI_Dn); Get_ASCTrend1Series( 1 , Symbol (), ASCT_Timeframe, false , RISK_Dn, ASCTrend1_Dn); } } LastBars = iBars ( NULL , RAVI_Timeframe); switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { if (RAVI_Up[ 2 ] - RAVI_Up[ 3 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; break ; } case 1 : { if (RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 3 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; break ; } default : { if (RAVI_Up[ 2 ] - RAVI_Up[ 3 ] < 0 ) if (RAVI_Up[ 1 ] - RAVI_Up[ 2 ] > 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Up[ 1 ] > 0 ) BUY_Sign = true ; if (RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 3 ] > 0 ) if (RAVI_Dn[ 1 ] - RAVI_Dn[ 2 ] < 0 ) if (ASCTrend1_Dn[ 1 ] < 0 ) SELL_Sign = true ; } } switch (Buy_Sell_Custom) { case 0 : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); break ; } case 1 : { OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); break ; } default : { OpenBuyOrder(BUY_Sign, Money_Management_Up, STOPLOSS_Up, TAKEPROFIT_Up); OpenSellOrder(SELL_Sign, Money_Management_Dn, STOPLOSS_Dn, TAKEPROFIT_Dn); } } return ( 0 ); }



Claro que a última transformação do código EA precisava de algumas mudanças dentro da função Iniciar() na parte "DEFINIR SINAIS DE TRANSAÇÃO" por causa de alterações nas posições de células utilizadas nos buffers de indicador emulados em comparação com buffers de origem.

Testes dos Resultados do Expert Advisor de Origem e do ExpertAdvisor Final

Agora podemos carregar o EA em um strategy tester e comparar os resultados de sua operação no histórico com os mesmos resultados do EA antes da transformação. E não vemos nenhuma diferença nos resultados de trading no teste do EA pelo histórico em ambos os casos. Ambas variantes do EA, em mesmos períodos, fornecem resultados de testes absolutamente idênticos, os mesmos valores de variáveis externas são carregados no EA e o mesmo método de teste é usado.



Mas o que está claro à primeira vista é que em todas as situações, o Expert Advisor final funciona mais lentamente do que o EA fonte!











Qual a razão para um teste mais demorado de EA? Podemos supor que é de alguma forma conectado ao uso de emulação do modo do buffer de indicador e retorna valores de funções indicadoras em buffers por referência. Claro que tudo isso pode ser desenvolvido omitindo a emulação do modo indicador do funcionamento dos buffers. Você pode querer dar uma olhada no EA FastNewASCTrend1RAVI_Expert. mq4 e testá-lo. Mas neste caso, a situação é absolutamente a mesma - este EA funciona tão lentamente quanto o anterior. Assim, a seguinte conclusão é óbvia: no nosso caso simples caso de transformação de código usando indicadores de recurso lentos, sua substituição para funções personalizadas para uma operação mais rápida de EA é absolutamente irracional!

Conclusão