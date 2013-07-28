scrolling of XAUUSD chart
I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :
Why doesn't the Chart of XAUUSD correct scroll ?! ...When you take the price scale on the right side with the mouse pointer and scroll... it scrolls only the Prices, not the Chart. I remarked this
only on the Chart of XAUUSD (every timeframe, Build 842, MetaQuotes Demo). Thanks for an idea.
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I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :
No I think he is talking about vertical scaling.
clicking with the left mouse button on the chart vertical scale and holding of it with the subsequent vertical moving of the cursor result in vertical chart scaling, and the double click with the mouse on the chart vertical scale will rescale the chart;
I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :
Hi there, how you make such videos ? I mean software. Its a very good practice by the way.
There is a lot a such software, try google with "video capture screen".
Thanks for your reply. Yes, there are many of them. Which one you used ?
Thanks
Thanks for your reply. Yes, there are many of them. Which one you used ?
Thanks
By the way - this pair is going for correction (downtrend) this week - look at the images :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
xauusd h4
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
xauusd d1
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
xauusd m1
No I think he is talking about vertical scaling.
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Why doesn't the Chart of XAUUSD correct scroll ?! ...When you take the price scale on the right side with the mouse pointer and scroll... it scrolls only the Prices, not the Chart. I remarked this
only on the Chart of XAUUSD (every timeframe, Build 842, MetaQuotes Demo). Thanks for an idea.