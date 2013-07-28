scrolling of XAUUSD chart

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Why doesn't the Chart of XAUUSD  correct scroll ?! ...When you take the price scale on the right side with the mouse pointer and scroll... it scrolls only the Prices, not the Chart. I remarked this

only on the Chart of XAUUSD (every timeframe, Build 842, MetaQuotes Demo). Thanks for an idea. 

 

I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :


 
JMRodMartins:

Why doesn't the Chart of XAUUSD  correct scroll ?! ...When you take the price scale on the right side with the mouse pointer and scroll... it scrolls only the Prices, not the Chart. I remarked this

only on the Chart of XAUUSD (every timeframe, Build 842, MetaQuotes Demo). Thanks for an idea. 

It's a bug. I confirm this issue is present in build 842 but not in build 821. You can report this to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
newdigital:

I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :


No I think he is talking about vertical scaling.

clicking with the left mouse button on the chart vertical scale and holding of it with the subsequent vertical moving of the cursor result in vertical chart scaling, and the double click with the mouse on the chart vertical scale will rescale the chart;

 
newdigital:

I do not know ... If I am not not wrong - I think - it works (watch the video) :


Hi there, how you make such videos ? I mean software. Its a very good practice by the way.
 
Shunmas:
Hi there, how you make such videos ? I mean software. Its a very good practice by the way.

There is a lot a such software, try google with "video capture screen".


 

Thanks for your reply. Yes, there are many of them. Which one you used ?

Thanks 

 
Shunmas:

Thanks for your reply. Yes, there are many of them. Which one you used ?

Thanks 

Free Screen to Video 2.0.
 

By the way - this pair is going for correction (downtrend) this week - look at the images :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, H4, 2013.07.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

xauusd h4

XAUUSD, H4, 2013.07.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.07.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

xauusd d1

XAUUSD, D1, 2013.07.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAUUSD, M1, 2013.07.26

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

xauusd m1

XAUUSD, M1, 2013.07.26, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo




 
angevoyageur:

No I think he is talking about vertical scaling.

You are right, I mean the vertical scaling. It doesn't work with the XAUUSD charts. So it should be a bug. Thanks.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
JMRodMartins:
You are right, I mean the vertical scaling. It doesn't work with the XAUUSD charts. So it should be a bug. Thanks.
Please post a screen shot.
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