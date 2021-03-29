MT4 not copying XAUUSD from signal!!
Hello and good day to you all
I subscribed to a signal but my account skipped copying (XAUUSD) positions, it's skipping only XAUUSD and copy every other symbol normally,
"2018.11.21 05:12:47.615 '984800': Signal - position #29232662 sell 0.01 XAUUSD. at 1227.28 skipped as no symbol found".
the only difference between the signal symbols and my account symbols is the "." at the end of the signal provider symbol, so it's look like this (XAUUSD.), but the other symbols have the same "." and my account still copy it with no problem.
I have the same leverage and more equity than the signal,
I talked to my proker and the signal provider (who have other subscriber with no problem copying the trades), they don't know the reason that caused this.
Even that small . can sometimes cause problems.
Contact the signal provider and/or your broker to help you with it.
You may need to change broker.
I am not sure that it is reated to your question ... but I remember the similar questions (and reply by admins) - from the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
So, you can only check - how many gold related symbols do you have on this broker.
Even that small . can sometimes cause problems.
Contact the signal provider and/or your broker to help you with it.
You may need to change broker.
I contact them, they couldn't help.
if the "." is the problem, can it be fixed?
I am not sure that it is reated to your question ... but I remember the similar questions (and reply by admins) - from the FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
So, you can only check - how many gold related symbols do you ahve on this broker.
I have read this before and have not found the answer,
There is only one symbol related to gold on the broker, the (XAUUSD) symbol.
I have read this before and have not found the answer,
There is only one symbol related to gold on the broker, the (XAUUSD) symbol.
I mean:
If the signal provider is having XAUUSD, and your broker is having XAUUSD. and XAUUSDm (for example) and may be more - so it will be "no symbol found" message ...
I mean:
If the signal provider is having XAUUSD, and your broker is having XAUUSD. and XAUUSDm (for example) and may be more - so it will be "no symbol found" message ...
Oh I see ,,, My broker just have (XAUUSD) and the signal provider have the (XAUUSD.).
It can not be fixed sorry.
What is your broker?
Global prime
can not find ...
what is the server?
I want to open demo account with this broker to check the pairs.
You told that only one pair is related to gold on this broker, but I am think that it may be more pairs 9and that is why - "symbol not found)."
It can not be fixed (only changing the broker will solve ths situation) but, atleast, you will know about "why this happened".
can not find ...
what is the server?
I want to open demo account with this broker to check the pairs.
You told that only one pair is related to gold on this broker, but I am think that it may be more pairs 9and that is why - "symbol not found)."
It can not be fixed (only changing the broker will solve ths situation) but, atleast, you will know about "why this happened".
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello and good day to you all
I subscribed to a signal but my account skipped copying (XAUUSD) positions, it's skipping only XAUUSD and copy every other symbol normally,
"2018.11.21 05:12:47.615 '984800': Signal - position #29232662 sell 0.01 XAUUSD. at 1227.28 skipped as no symbol found".
the only difference between the signal symbols and my account symbols is the "." at the end of the signal provider symbol, so it's look like this (XAUUSD.), but the other symbols have the same "." and my account still copy it with no problem.
I have the same leverage and more equity than the signal,
I talked to my proker and the signal provider (who have other subscriber with no problem copying the trades), they don't know the reason that caused this.