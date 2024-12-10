XAUUSD chart issue

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So XAUUSD does not open at all. Forex pairs work fine, but XAUUSD won’t let me gain access to the charts. Here’s some picture that may give you guys some idea to what’s happening. 
Just for the report. I use a MacBook.
Is there something specific that I must do? 
Files:
IMG_3861.jpeg  2365 kb
camphoto_342241519.jpeg  3998 kb
IMG_3865.jpeg  1823 kb
IMG_3868.jpeg  1651 kb
 

As I see from your screenshot - your Metatrader is not connected with the broker's server (because of bad internet connection, or because the broker's server is on regular maintenance, or any):

 
Sergey Golubev #:

As I see from your screenshot - your Metatrader is not connected with the broker's server (because of bad internet connection, or because the broker's server is on regular maintenance, or any):

So the connection then not loading was indeed when I was connected to my broker, but here’s the thing. When I wasn’t connected to any brokers/accounts, the XAUUSD wasn’t loading while forex pairs did load. It’s the same with Indices. Also, in the MetaQuotes demo acc the connection is great. 
 
11.NT #:
So the connection then not loading was indeed when I was connected to my broker, but here’s the thing. When I wasn’t connected to any brokers/accounts, the XAUUSD wasn’t loading while forex pairs did load. It’s the same with Indices. Also, in the MetaQuotes demo acc the connection is great. 

It depends on the broker. Because the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only. 

Besides, Metatrader can load already saved history/data to the chart.

Anyway, you can fix the connection of Metatrader with the broker's server (because it is necessary for trading and to move the price on the charts for example).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

It depends on the broker. Because the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only. 

Besides, Metatrader can load already saved history/data to the chart.

Anyway, you can fix the connection of Metatrader with the broker's server (because it is necessary for trading and to move the price on the charts for example).

Update on this topic: So I opened another account from another broker in order to check if the issue comes only from the 1st broker. Same exact thing happens, which means that the problem doesn’t come from the brokers, especially if we consider the fact that the connection is fine only when using the demo account from MetaQuotes. This makes me think, since I use macOS version, is there some settings that I must look for? It’s clearly not the broker’s fault. Also, the issue with the connection appears even when using forex pairs as well, only difference is that I can see the charts. 
About the pics: When I press on the connection area the login option appears along with the network rescan, pressing on those do nothing to the problem. When I press login it gets me back to the account log in area and the same cycle repeats.
Files:
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IMG_3871.jpeg  2121 kb
 
11.NT #:
Обновление по этой теме: Итак, я открыл еще один счет у другого брокера, чтобы проверить, исходит ли проблема только от первого брокера. Происходит то же самое, что означает, что проблема не исходит от брокеров, особенно если учесть тот факт, что соединение нормально только при использовании демо-счета от MetaQuotes. Это заставляет меня задуматься, поскольку я использую версию macOS, есть ли какие-то настройки, на которые я должен обратить внимание? Это явно не вина брокера. Кроме того, проблема с соединением возникает даже при использовании валютных пар, единственное отличие в том, что я могу видеть графики.
О картинках: Когда я нажимаю на область подключения, появляется опция входа вместе с повторным сканированием сети, нажатие на них не решает проблему. Когда я нажимаю войти, меня возвращает в область входа в учетную запись, и тот же цикл повторяется.

When you/we switch the account to the other trading account so it is necessary to close the charts (because those charts are related to the first trading account) and open those charts once again (with the second trading account). Because all the charts are related to the brokers only (separatedly from each of them).

Besides, as I told - the connection of Metatrader to the broker's server is very important (it is necessary to have this connection).
You should fix it (connection) ...

 

what brand and version of mac?

 
Sergey Golubev #:

When you/we switch the account to the other trading account so it is necessary to close the charts (because those charts are related to the first trading account) and open those charts once again (with the second trading account). Because all the charts are related to the brokers only (separatedly from each of them).

Besides, as I told - the connection of Metatrader to the broker's server is very important (it is necessary to have this connection).
You should fix it (connection) ...

Tried closing the charts already, that’s not the issue.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

what brand and version of mac?

It’s the 15inch M2 2023
macOS: Ventura 13.5
 
11.NT #:
It’s the 15inch M2 2023
macOS: Ventura 13.5
So does it have to do with the macOS??
 
It seems like the mods of this platform don’t really care about their customers huh 
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