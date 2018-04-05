MACD TrendMaster

TrendMaster MACD is an innovative trading robot based on the classic MACD indicator, but with improved algorithms and unique techniques that will help you achieve success in the market. This robot provides stable and reliable trading while maintaining ease of use.

TrendMaster MACD analyzes the market using its own intelligent systems, identifying trends and reversal points for optimal entry and exit from positions. The system offers risk management capabilities, including stop-loss and take-profit.

Enhance your trading with TrendMaster MACD and discover new opportunities in the Forex market.

User Guide:

MACD Parameters: The MACD parameters (fast_ema, slow_ema, signal) can be adjusted according to your preferences. The higher you set these values, the more movement there will be, which is suitable for traders looking to maximize their profits from each change. Lower values are suitable for those who need to open orders more frequently. Choose parameters that align with your trading style.

Number of Orders: In this trading robot, you can select the number of orders to be opened (from 1 to 3). You can individually customize the parameters of each order (take-profit and stop-loss). If you attempt to set more than 3 orders, the additional orders will use the parameters of the 3rd order.

Threshold: The threshold affects the entry point. It is determined by the MACD bar values. You can adjust this parameter according to your needs, from instant opening as soon as there is a crossover to opening when the MACD indicator reaches its maximum value.

Order Triggering: The robot opens orders when the MACD crosses the zero level. If the MACD crosses this line downward, a sell order is executed; if upward, a buy order is executed.

Example GBPUSD M15:

MACD(24, 852.9) Threshold: 0.003

MACD(5, 34, 9) Threshold: 0.003


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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