MACD TrendMaster

TrendMaster MACD is an innovative trading robot based on the classic MACD indicator, but with improved algorithms and unique techniques that will help you achieve success in the market. This robot provides stable and reliable trading while maintaining ease of use.

TrendMaster MACD analyzes the market using its own intelligent systems, identifying trends and reversal points for optimal entry and exit from positions. The system offers risk management capabilities, including stop-loss and take-profit.

Enhance your trading with TrendMaster MACD and discover new opportunities in the Forex market.

User Guide:

MACD Parameters: The MACD parameters (fast_ema, slow_ema, signal) can be adjusted according to your preferences. The higher you set these values, the more movement there will be, which is suitable for traders looking to maximize their profits from each change. Lower values are suitable for those who need to open orders more frequently. Choose parameters that align with your trading style.

Number of Orders: In this trading robot, you can select the number of orders to be opened (from 1 to 3). You can individually customize the parameters of each order (take-profit and stop-loss). If you attempt to set more than 3 orders, the additional orders will use the parameters of the 3rd order.

Threshold: The threshold affects the entry point. It is determined by the MACD bar values. You can adjust this parameter according to your needs, from instant opening as soon as there is a crossover to opening when the MACD indicator reaches its maximum value.

Order Triggering: The robot opens orders when the MACD crosses the zero level. If the MACD crosses this line downward, a sell order is executed; if upward, a buy order is executed.

Example GBPUSD M15:

MACD(24, 852.9) Threshold: 0.003

MACD(5, 34, 9) Threshold: 0.003



