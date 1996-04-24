Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 I am pleased to present the pack (Tendence Boom 1000) where on this occasion I present the Channel Stochastic Boom 1000 indicator for (Deriv Broker) where is 1 of the 4 indicators that the pack brings! The indicator consists of the sthochastic strategy, where it reaches the point of (0 Level) the purchase is made, taking advantage of hunting spike, where it reaches the point of (90 Level) the sale is made taking advantage of the trend candles! It is used in 1 minute and in 15 minutes, to take better advantage of the trend, As seen in the photo, acquiring this indicator, the following 3 indicators that remain in the pack are sent the price is for the complete pack !! It is recommended to use it in lotage. 0.20/0.50 to start getting used to the strategy! The pack comes with support and resistance, a trend line to facilitate buying and selling, stochastic channel and trend breaks to camp all types of entry, very easy to use! Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor.



