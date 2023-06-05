JPYTraderSR

JPYTraderSR is a simple support and resistance indicator with Fibonacci retracement and extension levels added to provide even more trade signal confluence.

It provides extra confirmations by indicating support and resistance levels shaping the market structure at any given time, in relation to harmonic trade concepts facilitated by Fibonacci ratios.

The JPYTrader Expert Advisor (v1.0) utilizes an older version of this indicator (v1.0), which in turn leads to fairly accurate price action retracements. The latest version (1.2) is used in version 1.1 of that Expert Adviser. Please see for more details.

There are no settings provided for this indicator, however, JPYTrader is an excellent tool for trading Fibonacci strategies.

TRADING

Most Fibonacci trading strategies utilize the Golden ratio (0.618) for determining viable trade entries and exits. For instance, both trend continuation and reversal detection strategies are possible with JPYTraderSR.

For trend continuation strategies, when price action bounces off the 61.8 level, and close above or below this level, then consider taking a long or short position respectively.

For trend reversal strategies, when price action crosses the 61.8 and 50.0 levels, tests the 38.2 level and closes above or below this level, then consider taking a long or short position respectively.

For trend reversal strategies, the trading position should be in the revers direction of the prevailing trend.

Several other strategies may be adopted from this indicator. For instance, taking long )BUY) positions when a new support level is formed at the 0.00 level of a down trend - and taking short (SELL) positions when a new resistance level is formed at the 0.00 level of an up trend. 

For this latter strategy, each Fibonacci level serves as a potential trade exit (TP), while the risk margin (SL) can be a fairly small distance from the trade entry (200 - 400 PIPs). This can provide excellent "sniper" entry trades.


FUTURE ROADMAP

  • Add trade signal alerts.
  • Add setting for Fibonacci period.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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JPYTrader
Courage Sampson Orji
Experts
JP¥T rader is an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) that trades Japanese Yen (JPY) currency pairs on the 30 minutes timeframe. The strategy combines moving averages with good old support & resistance levels, to provide trading signals. Signals are sent only when all moving averages are stacked in increasing order - for long (BUY) trades; and decreasing order - for short (SELL) trades. It is particularly designed for swing trading, and prop trading (in a few cases), with all trading positions opened at mar
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