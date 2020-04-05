The Royal Mint M5 EA

The Royal Mint M5 EA is a gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.

The EA is designed for traders who want an active but controlled gold trading system, using short-term market movement, session filters, trend behaviour, momentum conditions, and built-in risk management. It is built to trade both buy and sell opportunities on gold while keeping the execution style clean, structured, and easy to monitor.

The Royal Mint M5 EA is designed around a simple idea:

Trade gold during selected high-quality market windows, manage risk clearly, and avoid unnecessary overtrading.

Strategy Overview

The Royal Mint M5 EA uses a combination of higher-timeframe bias, M5 execution logic, volatility checks, time filtering, and trade management rules.

The EA does not simply open trades all day. It uses selected trading sessions and day/hour filtering to focus on specific gold market windows where the strategy has been tuned to perform better.

The system can trade both long and short setups depending on market conditions. It uses controlled entry logic, defined stop-loss and take-profit settings, break-even management, trailing-stop logic, spread protection, slippage protection, and daily risk controls.

Main Features

Designed for XAUUSD / Gold

Built for the M5 timeframe

Buy and sell trade logic

Higher-timeframe bias filtering

M5 execution engine

Momentum and volatility-based trade filtering

Time and session-based trading windows

Optional day/hour cell filtering

Fixed lot and auto-lot support

Take-profit and stop-loss controls

Break-even function

ATR trailing-stop management

Spread and slippage filters

Daily loss protection

Equity drawdown protection

Friday late-session filter

Professional chart dashboard

Premium chart theme

Flash trade alerts

Clean visual monitoring panel

Backtest Summary

A recent test was performed on FTMO-Demo XAUUSD M5 from 2025.01.01 to 2026.05.21 using 100% real tick data, a $50,000 USD starting balance, and 1:30 leverage.

Test summary:

Total trades: 523

Net result: +$7,399.48

Profit factor: 1.29

Winning trades: 86.23%

Maximum equity drawdown: 6.02%

Average position holding time: 16 minutes 41 seconds

Short trades won: 86.87%

Long trades won: 85.40%

Based on this test period, the EA averaged approximately 7 trades per week, 31 trades per month, or around 377 trades per year. Trade frequency can vary depending on broker data, spread, symbol specifications, market volatility, and the selected set file.

Backtests can be provided on request for users who would like to review sample historical testing.

Prop-Firm Style Use

The Royal Mint M5 EA can be tested in prop-firm style environments because it includes controls such as daily loss protection, equity drawdown protection, spread filtering, slippage filtering, controlled trade frequency, and adjustable lot sizing.

However, no Expert Advisor can guarantee passing a prop-firm challenge. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, news events, account rules, leverage, and the trader’s chosen settings.

Users should always check the rules of their prop firm before using any automated trading system.

Recommended Use

Recommended setup:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Testing model: Every tick based on real ticks

VPS: Recommended for stable execution

Broker: Test first using your broker’s own XAUUSD symbol and contract specifications

Included Set File

The Royal Mint M5 EA includes a tuned starting set file designed around a $50,000 challenge-style account configuration on XAUUSD M5.

This set file is intended to give users a structured starting point for testing, especially for traders who prefer controlled risk settings, selected trading windows, and active but filtered gold trading. It includes predefined lot sizing, trading-hour filters, spread/slippage protection, break-even, trailing-stop logic, daily loss protection, and equity drawdown controls.

The included set file should not be treated as a guaranteed pass configuration. It is a starting profile only. Users should always run their own backtests and forward tests using their own broker’s XAUUSD symbol, spread, commission, leverage, server time, and account rules before using the EA on a live or funded account.

Recommended first test:

Account size: $50,000 USD

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Model: Every tick based on real ticks

Leverage: Test using your intended account conditions

Spread: Use realistic/current broker spread

Date range: Include recent market data where possible

Important Notes

Gold is a volatile market, and results may vary between brokers. Differences in spread, commission, slippage, server time, liquidity, contract size, and tick-data quality can affect performance.

The Royal Mint M5 EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Use responsible risk settings and always test carefully before live use.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and Gold involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.

For questions, support, or backtest examples, please use the MQL5 product comments or direct MQL5 messaging system.