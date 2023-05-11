Reign Forex Robot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 13 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Reign is one of the most effective EA on the market. It provides traders of all skill levels with real-time automated results, a trading opportunity that can be both safe and aggressive simultaneously. The Reign Forex Robot trades based off of supply and demand or order blocks with risk management to help you grow your Forex account.
ECN Support
Effective Money Management To Ensure Sustainable Growth
Fixed or ATR based stoploss
Trailing Stoploss
Three Take Profit Levels
Allow Condition For Trade To Keep Running
Allow Condition For Break Even
Adjust Trend Strength, Timeframes, Moving Averages, RSI, and ATR
Trade Any Pair, Indices, or Crypto
Works With Any MT4/MT5 Trading Brokerage
Multiple Filters To Avoid Bad Market Conditions