Lwandle v3 EA

ABOUT LWANDLE V3

This EA is the scalping and price action EA which is very good on trading in binary.com best results where achieved on JUMP 10 AND VIX 75 (1S)





BEST TIMEFRAME

M1 TIMEFRAME AND USE PERIOD M15 for candle momentum, it is very rare to reach 0.32 lot when martingaling.

only one trade at the time while produce nice results.

HOW TO SET UP THE EA

Take Profit must be higher than the Stop Loss

trailing stop must be equal with SL

recommended broker

trailing step must be almost equal with the trailing stop

martingale lot/ratio for better results 2.0 is recommended.

auto lot is the best option

deposit atleast $100 when trading jump 10

and $50 when trading volatility 75 (1s)

FINANCIALS INSTRUMENTS

we haven't back tested the EA on financial instruments meaning we don't have any valid results. Ea is design for trading on binary.com but we are certainly sure is working fine on finances.



