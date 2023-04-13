Lwandle v3 EA
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
ABOUT LWANDLE V3
This EA is the scalping and price action EA which is very good on trading in binary.com best results where achieved on JUMP 10 AND VIX 75 (1S)
BEST TIMEFRAME
M1 TIMEFRAME AND USE PERIOD M15 for candle momentum, it is very rare to reach 0.32 lot when martingaling.
only one trade at the time while produce nice results.
HOW TO SET UP THE EA
Take Profit must be higher than the Stop Loss
trailing stop must be equal with SL
trailing step must be almost equal with the trailing stop
martingale lot/ratio for better results 2.0 is recommended.
auto lot is the best option
deposit atleast $100 when trading jump 10
and $50 when trading volatility 75 (1s)
FINANCIALS INSTRUMENTS
we haven't back tested the EA on financial instruments meaning we don't have any valid results. Ea is design for trading on binary.com but we are certainly sure is working fine on finances.