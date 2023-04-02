Twenty 23th EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA
This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time.
TRADING PLAN
We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops working for that day it will continue the next day.
TIMER
The ea also have timer on when the ea can start and stops using hours and minutes.
the user may also choose to trade on which direction eg buy positions or sell positions only or even trade both directions including the timeframe to work on eg
|trading tf
|signal tf
|TRADING ON M5
|SIGNAL ON H1
|TRADING ON M15
|SIGNAL ON H4
MARTINGALE SETTINGS
MARTINGALE BUYS=2.0 RATIO
MARTINGALE SELLS=2.0
the user is also able to put own parameters this are just the parameter i have tested and with great results.
MINIMUN DEPOSITS
$50-$100
it is very good on trading in binary.com indexes jump 10 , volatility's and step etc
FOR BEST TRADING PARAMETERS-m5 timeframe
On jump 10
stop loss = 10000 points
take profit = 0
trailing stop = 10
moving average for trailing =100
trading plan both daily loss&profit =0
ma parameters
use ma 10 and 50
on additional setting do not change anything
NEW SETUPS ARE JUST BEEN UPDATED PLEASE SEE ON THE SCREENSHOTS
CLOSEALL POSITION=FALSE
ONLYONEPOSITION=FALSE
CLOSEOPPOSITE=FALSE
PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU BACKTEST ALL THE TIMEFRAMES AND CAN MODIFY OWN MOVING AVERAGE SETUPS FOR BETTER RESULTS