Twenty 23th EA

This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time.

TRADING PLAN

We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops working for that day it will continue the next day.

TIMER

The ea also have timer on when the ea can start and stops using hours and minutes.





the user may also choose to trade on which direction eg buy positions or sell positions only or even trade both directions including the timeframe to work on eg