Sass Single Trend

You have probably already tried several different EAs and not all of them met your expectations. We would like to invite you to check our system, to see how the EA works.

SASS Single Trend is a simple trend automation that uses the crossing of two moving averages (your choice) to enter and exit trades.
Making use of the "Points for intro" parameter correctly, it is possible to configure to open operations at times when the market is lateralized in smaller TimeFrames. Being able to increase your gains in the short term without abandoning trend strategies

The settings are simple. You define the amount of lots, gain target, loss limit and the parameters for the first and second moving average. Entries occur when the first average crosses the second, crossing upwards opens a buy operation and crossing downwards opens a sell operation.


(**** This Product makes no guarantees or promises of profitability.)

Parameters:

Quantity of lots – Number of lots to enter the operation
Gain Points – Gain target size
Loss Points – Defines the loss limit for an operation
Points for intro – Defines waiting points, after crossing the averages, to enter a trade

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First Average Period – Set the period for the first average
First Average Type – Define the type of the first average
First Average Mode – Set the first average mode

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Second Average Period – Set the period for the second average
Second Average Type – Set the second average type
Second Average Mode – Set the second average mode

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Expert Divisor ID – Defines an identifier for the strategy (for each open currency pair and timeframe chart a different ID is needed for one strategy not to interfere with another)


Info:

Pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1
Quantity of lots: 0.2
Gain Points: 0.004
Loss Points: 0.002
Points for intro: 0.0
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit: 800
Leverage: 1:500
Type of account: Hedging

(5000+ deposit is required to use this EA on 1:1 leverage accounts)


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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