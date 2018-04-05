You have probably already tried several different EAs and not all of them met your expectations. We would like to invite you to check our system, to see how the EA works.

SASS Single Trend is a simple trend automation that uses the crossing of two moving averages (your choice) to enter and exit trades.

Making use of the "Points for intro" parameter correctly, it is possible to configure to open operations at times when the market is lateralized in smaller TimeFrames. Being able to increase your gains in the short term without abandoning trend strategies

The settings are simple. You define the amount of lots, gain target, loss limit and the parameters for the first and second moving average. Entries occur when the first average crosses the second, crossing upwards opens a buy operation and crossing downwards opens a sell operation.



(**** This Product makes no guarantees or promises of profitability.)



Parameters:

Quantity of lots – Number of lots to enter the operation

Gain Points – Gain target size

Loss Points – Defines the loss limit for an operation

Points for intro – Defines waiting points, after crossing the averages, to enter a trade

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First Average Period – Set the period for the first average

First Average Type – Define the type of the first average

First Average Mode – Set the first average mode

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Second Average Period – Set the period for the second average

Second Average Type – Set the second average type

Second Average Mode – Set the second average mode

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Expert Divisor ID – Defines an identifier for the strategy (for each open currency pair and timeframe chart a different ID is needed for one strategy not to interfere with another)





Info:

Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Quantity of lots: 0.2

Gain Points: 0.004

Loss Points: 0.002

Points for intro: 0.0

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum deposit: 800

Leverage: 1:500

Type of account: Hedging



(5000+ deposit is required to use this EA on 1:1 leverage accounts)



