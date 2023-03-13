Pips Multiplier MT4 EA

The Pips Multiplier MT4 EA is a a trend-following EA, 3 filters are used to open trades. Every position has virtual Stop Loss and a Take profit based on your settings and only visible to you and invisible to the broker to prevent dishonest brokers to manipulate the market price in order for you to hit your stop loss and lose your trade. The EA was created with minimal settings for simplicity of use and hardcoding the more complex settings. The EA works on all Forex pairs and all timeframe.

The EA will open and closes trade positions automatically on your behalf 24/5 like clock work even while you sleep all that on auto-pilot. The advantages and potential are very obvious .

The EA Graph and report provided here are back test results with real ticks data on a $ 1000 account using a fix 0.1 Lot size, it covers the period from January 2022 to mid of March 2023 when the EA was published, the EA brought brought account of $ 1000 all the way to $ 73 000 USD, of course lot sizes can be increased at any point of time for much bigger profits. The back test clearly shows the potential of the Pips Multiplier MT4 EA  on a small account and not aggressive lot size. The EA was also tested with a $100 account for those of you with smaller starting capital, the results were also impressive. 

Once the EA is optimized to your broker it will provide very good returns on your investment. The EA is designed for trending markets and has not 1 but 3 custom filters to open the trade positions.

-         The EA works on all trending Forex pairs and on any time frame

-         Every position have fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss set by the user to prevent blowing your account once optimized. 

-         The Stop Loss and Take Profit are virtual meaning you can see your TP and your SL on your MT4 terminal  but your broker cannot see them to protect your trades and prevent dishonest brokers from manipulating market price to make you hit your stop loss and make you lose your trades instead of winning them. Unfortunately, some brokers will manipulate the price for you to lose to their advantage if they can see your TP and SL then they know what your moves are.

-         This EA is not a HFT trading robot, it will trade only when all the rules and filter conditions are met just like any EA, so be patient and let the EA run all the way, you will see the results !  When optimized correctly the EA can be very profitable. These are my results using real Tick data and may not necessarily be your results for all the reasons described below. Remember that the EA will follow the rules you have set, if you fail to setting them correctly, the EA could fail as well based your settings ! This EA is not a Grid system and works on any type of trading accounts that allows the use of EA’s.

-         This EA uses Martingale as a recovery method. Once set according to your account size it will produce very good results, see provided screenshots.

The Pips Multiplier EA was tested and successfully passed all stress test with slippage and commission taken into account by using real ticks with 99,9% quality model to represent real market conditions.

 

All Input Parameters are set by the user other than the ones that have been embedded in the code for ease of use. Obtaining best profitable set files for current and past market conditions can easily be achieved using the strategy tester. Do not use any default settings or someone else settings! Different brokers, spreads, slippage and speed of execution will produce different results from user to user and Pc to Pc no matter which EA you are using, so create your own set files, this is a Golden rule for any EA user.

Parameters

  • Lot: lot size of opened trades on trigger signals, this is set by the user. Please adjust according to your account size and threshold.  Never trade on a live account without optimizing your EA and back testing. EA’s can produce fantastic results very quickly but can also blow your account if not optimized, the same risk exist when trading manually as well, trading with a robot is no different. There’s a learning curve and some homework to do and is the same when manual trading.
  • Stop Loss (pips):     Stop Loss in pips. 
  • Take Profit (Pips):  Take profit in Pips.
  • Filter 1, Filter 2 and Filter 3 are used to trigger BUY and SELL trading positions.
  • Magic Number: EA Identification number used when running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, you can change this value for each instance.
  • Recovery factor:  Used by the EA to recover from losing trades, set this value based on your trading account size.
  • Symbol: Works on any currency pairs
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Minimum deposit: $100 
  • ECN recommended
  • VPS:   Recommended 
  • Leverage:  Any

Backtest

During the development, the EA was tested using 100% quality Tick historical data. Broker’s history data have missing data points for every candle stick are thus of poor quality, the results produced by such broken data will false your results and will not reflect the reality in a real live trading account. Free and paid quality tick data are available to download and can easily be found on on the Web.

If you have any questions or need help with setting up the Expert Advisor up, do not hesitate to contact me. 

Understand the risk involved in trading, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Your results may differ from my results based on your experience, your broker’s spreads, slippage, commission fees, your PC performance, your trade execution speed, your internet speed, your connection and so on, all those will impact your results.


