Copy Trade

5

Copy Trade EA (Expert Advisor) is an automatic trading software that can help investors automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations of other traders, thus obtaining trading results similar to those of other traders. The software is based on the MetaTrader platform and has the characteristics of easy-to-use, efficient, flexible, and adaptive, providing investors with a one-stop solution for automated trading.

The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks, and indices. Its main features include:

Copy trading: The software can replicate the trading operations of other traders in real-time mode and automatically apply the trading operations to your account. You can select the traders to follow based on their historical performance and set replication ratios and risk management strategies to meet your investment needs.

Risk management: The software supports various risk management strategies such as stop loss, trailing stop loss, and limit orders, which can help investors minimize risks and protect their funds. Additionally, the software provides real-time trading reports and trading statistics to enable investors to analyze and adjust their trading behavior.

Customized settings: The software supports user-customizable settings, including replication ratios, trading volumes, stop loss and trailing stop loss distances, trading times, and other parameters. These customizable settings can be adjusted based on investors' preferences and risk tolerance.

Efficient operation: The software is based on the MetaTrader platform, with the characteristics of efficiency, flexibility, and adaptability. The software supports multiple trading modes, including manual trading, automatic trading, and programmatic trading, to meet the different trading needs of investors.

In summary, Copy Trade EA is a powerful automated trading software that can help investors easily replicate the trading strategies and operations of other traders and realize automated trading, thereby improving trading efficiency and risk management capabilities.


Main features:

  1. Customizable trade ratio: This software allows investors to customize the trade ratio, so that investors can set the ratio to follow traders based on their own funds and risk tolerance. This enables investors to better control their risk and money management.

  2. Stop loss and trailing stop loss: The software supports stop loss and trailing stop loss functions, which can help investors minimize trading risks. After setting the stop loss and trailing stop loss, the software will automatically close the position when the trade reaches the preset stop loss or trailing stop loss.

  3. Supports multiple trading instruments: The software supports multiple trading instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, and indices. This enables investors to choose traders to follow more widely and to automatically trade in multiple markets.

  4. Supports multiple trading modes: The software supports multiple trading modes, including manual trading, automatic trading, and programmatic trading. Investors can choose the trading mode that suits their own trading needs and level.

  5. Real-time reporting and statistics: The software provides real-time reporting and statistics functions, allowing investors to view their trade history, trade statistics, and account overview at any time. This enables investors to better understand their trading behavior and results, in order to conduct analysis and adjustments.

It should be noted that the Copy Trade EA requires purchasing two versions, one for the MT4 platform and one for the MT5 platform. This is because these two platforms have different programming languages and API interfaces, requiring different versions to be adapted to different platforms. Investors can choose the appropriate version based on their own trading needs and platform.

Running Copy Trade EA is very simple and convenient. Investors only need to follow these steps:

  1. Download and install Copy Trade EA: Investors can download and install Copy Trade EA from the official website or the MT4/MT5 market.

  2. Configure trading parameters: Investors can set the parameters for following trades based on their own trading needs and the trading signals of the trader, such as trading ratio, stop loss, and trailing stop loss.

  3. Launch Copy Trade EA: Investors can launch Copy Trade EA in the MT4 or MT5 terminal and log in to their own trading account.

  4. Select the trader to follow: Investors can choose the trader they want to follow in Copy Trade EA and start automatic following trading.

  5. Real-time view of trading results: Investors can check their trading results and account overview at any time for analysis and adjustments.

Overall, running Copy Trade EA is very simple and convenient. Investors can achieve automatic following trading through a few simple steps. In addition, the software provides detailed instructions and technical support to help investors better use the software.


The MT4 version can be purchased through these links, and the MT4 version and the MT5 version can communicate with each other and copy transactions.

https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/95455

After purchasing this copy tool, please download the copy sender EA by yourself，Click here download

Reviews 1
baderbader
1485
baderbader 2026.02.16 23:57 
 

The only copy trade work well and faster after many copy trade i bought which most of them lag and slow.

Recommended products
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Experts
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
Experts
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Force Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
SecretGoblin
Yanuar Antabua
Experts
SecretGoblin v3.7  The Legend & Logic Inspired by the deep-earth lore of secret goblins, SecretGoblin v3.7 redefines the relationship between a trader and their tools. In ancient folklore, these creatures were the silent guardians of the deep. They didn't hoard gold for themselves; instead, they tapped on the cave walls to signal miners toward the richest veins. This EA functions as your digital guardian—monitoring the volatile vibrations of the XAUUSD market and "tapping" into the chart exactl
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
The Ghost
Rares Cristian Dumitrache
Experts
Elevate your trading game with TheGhost . Engineered for traders who demand excellence, TheGhost combines cutting-edge algorithms with meticulous coding to deliver exceptional profitability and unmatched performance in the dynamic world of financial markets. Key Features: Comprehensive Risk Management Protect your investments with TheGhost’s sophisticated risk management protocols. Automated Trade Execution Eliminate emotional trading and ensure swift execution with TheGhost’s fully automated t
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicators
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
TrendSniperPortfolio
Isuf Toverlani
Experts
TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) . Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price actio
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
XauG0D Assistant
Darell Valiente Taganas
Utilities
XauG0D Assistant – Smart Trading Panel for XAUUSD (MT5) XauG0D Assistant is a powerful and modern trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD traders who want speed, precision, and full control. It transforms your chart into a complete trading command center, combining manual execution with smart automation. This EA allows you to execute trades instantly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor your performance in real-time — all from a sleek and intuitive interface. Key
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilities
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA automatically opens buy or sell according to settings: profit, stoploss, volume. Volume management: total number of orders and fixed size 2 – Auto take profit: take profit with min profit according to settings, take profit button according to min and max profit 3 – Order processing: there are 3 levels of stoploss of position, according to the number of pips set in EA 4 – Side way tra
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Trade Master — a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for ultra-fast and precise manual trading. Visualization of trades and orders, risk and profit calculation, opening, closing, and modification of positions, breakeven, trailing stop, partial stop-loss and take-profit, time-based closing, equity stop-loss and take-profit — all of this is available in one or several clicks, via hotkeys, or through simple mouse dragging of levels directly on the chart. The intuitive interface al
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Veles Tester Strategy
Gennady Mazur
Utilities
Данная утилита позволяет осуществлять полноценную торговлю в ручном режиме в тестере. Это особенно необходимо для тестирования своих стратегий торговли, без открытия счета и совершенно без риска. Кроме этого утилитой можно пользоваться и при обычной торговле на счете. Открытие любого количества позиций (при условии достаточности маржи) в любом направлении. Закрытие всех позиций по направлению или вообще всех открытых позиций счета с данным магическим числом. Параметры: Volume - объем сделки Mag
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
More from author
Copy Trade MT4
Zhang Yi
Utilities
Copy Trade EA（Expert Advisor）是一种自动交易软件，可以帮助投资者自动复制其他交易者的交易策略和操作，从而获得类似于其它交易者的交易结果。该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有易于使用、高效、灵活和自适应的特点，为投资者提供了自动化交易的一站式解决方案。 该软件支持多种交易品种，包括外汇、商品、股票和指数。其主要功能包括： 复制交易：该软件可以在实时模式下复制其他交易者的交易操作，自动将交易操作应用到您的账户中。您可以根据其他交易者的历史表现选择要跟随的交易者，并设置复制比例和风险管理策略，以满足您的投资需求。 风险管理：该软件支持多种风险管理策略，如止损、追踪止损和限价订单，可以帮助投资者最大限度地降低风险和保护资金。此外，该软件还提供了实时的交易报告和交易统计信息，以便投资者对其交易行为进行分析和调整。 自定义设置：该软件支持用户自定义设置，包括复制比例、交易量、止损和追踪止损距离、交易时间和其他参数。这些自定义设置可以根据投资者的偏好和风险承受能力进行调整。 高效运行：该软件基于MetaTrader平台，具有高效、灵活和自适应的特点。该软件
Filter:
baderbader
1485
baderbader 2026.02.16 23:57 
 

The only copy trade work well and faster after many copy trade i bought which most of them lag and slow.

Reply to review