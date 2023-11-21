Count MACD 4

Easy to use EA capable of full automatic trading. NO Martingale (Original Strategy), NO Grid, High Win Rate, Low Drawdown EA. It uses multiple signal confirmation of MACD indicator to open a trade. (Ideal Buy-Sell Count i.e. BS Count = 3)!

*Important: 

1. Do not use Auto Stop Out (keep it false!) if you want to get better results from this expert advisor. Because (BS Count=3) has relatively high win rate so you don't need to worry about drawdowns.

2. Do not use Martingale & Visible SL-TP. (Not Recommended!)

Best to put this expert advisor on a VPS server here!

 

FEATURES:

1. NO Martingale (Recommended)

2. NO Grid

3. NO HFT

4. High Win Rate Strategy (if BS Count = 3)!

5. Low Drawdown (with ideal settings!)

6. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss

7. Uses TP Money instead of usual Take Profit in pips

 

Account Requirements:

1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD

2. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

3. Recommended Balance - 10000 USD

4. Recommended Leverage - 1:100

 

Inputs Explained:

1. Original SL and TP Money- if "true" will use the original No Martingale, No visible SL-TP.

2. Min Lot - Lot size which EA will use to open trade.

3. Max Lot - Not really useful for EA users.

4. Take Profit Money- This is the TP in actual money amount at which trades get closed.

5. Slippage-  The difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is executed in pips.

6. MACD Fast - Fast period value for MACD indicator.

7. MACD Slow - Slow period value for MACD indicator.

8. MACD Signal - Signal value for MACD indicator.

9. BS Count - Buy Sell count (no. of confirmation signals before taking a trade. Ideal is BS Count = 3)!

10. Auto Stop Out -(Keep this one "false" and BS Count = 3 if you want good results). If "true" it will use below % of your trading capital (in money) as stop out level.

11. Stop Out Percentage - Money % of your trading capital to use as stop out level.

12. Visible SL and TP- This comes with a Martingale System which only works when "Original SL and TP Money = false"

13. Stop Loss Pips- Hard SL in pips.

14. Take Profit Pips- Hard TP in pips.

15. Martingale Multiply by- This is the multiplier for the martingale lot size of trades. Only works when "Original SL and TP Money = false

