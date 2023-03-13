Binary and Forex Pips Sniper MT4

The Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4 indicator is based on technical analysis of two moving average and the slope of the slow moving average. The moving average helps to level the price data over a specified period by creating a constantly updated average price. Upward momentum is confirmed with a bullish crossover "Arrow UP", which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. Conversely, downward momentum is confirmed with a bearish crossover "Arrow Down", which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term moving average.

Indicator is designed to be installed on MT4. In the future we plan to make an Expert Advisor as well. We will inform you about it.

Complete trading system for both binary options and forex. Works in any timeframe and asset (Indices, Shares, Commodities, Currencies, Cryptocurrencies)

Benefits of Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4

-    Filter change of parameters
-    Time-frames: All
-    Assets: All
-    Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
-    Alerts on charts when the bullish and bearish crossover appears
-    Full customization: Color, Styles, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Send Email

We recommend to use Stochastic Oscillator together with our System

In the set you will receive:

-    Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4 (signal indicator for buying and selling positions "works in binary options and forex")

If you want your chart to look identical to ours, you can download the file with additional indicators from:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/443465

The package of additional indicators includes:

-    Candle Closing Time Remaining
-    Filter Ratio
-    Timer FX Pro Systems
-    Better & Tick Separate Volume Histogram (indicator uses the current tick volume for support and resistance)
-    ArrZZx2 (forex trading systems/strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits)
-    Documentation in PDF
-    Our Template for MT4 chart
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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