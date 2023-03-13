Binary and Forex Pips Sniper MT4

The Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4 indicator is based on technical analysis of two moving average and the slope of the slow moving average. The moving average helps to level the price data over a specified period by creating a constantly updated average price. Upward momentum is confirmed with a bullish crossover "Arrow UP", which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. Conversely, downward momentum is confirmed with a bearish crossover "Arrow Down", which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses below a longer-term moving average.

Indicator is designed to be installed on MT4. In the future we plan to make an Expert Advisor as well. We will inform you about it.

Complete trading system for both binary options and forex. Works in any timeframe and asset (Indices, Shares, Commodities, Currencies, Cryptocurrencies)

Benefits of Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4

-    Filter change of parameters
-    Time-frames: All
-    Assets: All
-    Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
-    Alerts on charts when the bullish and bearish crossover appears
-    Full customization: Color, Styles, Audible Alerts, Push Notifications, Send Email

We recommend to use Stochastic Oscillator together with our System

In the set you will receive:

-    Binary & Forex Pips Sniper MT4 (signal indicator for buying and selling positions "works in binary options and forex")

If you want your chart to look identical to ours, you can download the file with additional indicators from:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/443465

The package of additional indicators includes:

-    Candle Closing Time Remaining
-    Filter Ratio
-    Timer FX Pro Systems
-    Better & Tick Separate Volume Histogram (indicator uses the current tick volume for support and resistance)
-    ArrZZx2 (forex trading systems/strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits)
-    Documentation in PDF
-    Our Template for MT4 chart
