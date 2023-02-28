Advanced Entry Bot

This bot is designed to compliment your existing trading strategy. The Advanced Entry Bot is NOT FULLY AUTOMATED. Once the user finds an area of interest, he or she can set the bot to BUY or SELL and input their area of interest into the settings. In essence, this bot enables traders to do their analysis of the market; then utilize the Advanced Entry Bot to benefit from a mechanical and automated system that takes entries once price reaches their area of interest. I created this bot as a way to completely remove emotions when trading on the lower timeframes. From my experience using the Advanced Entry Bot, I found that it's best if the trader does their analysis on the 15m chart and then run the bot on the 5m timeframe or lower. However, this bot is quite adaptable and can be incorporated into any trading style (day trading, swing trading, etc.) 



Features: 

  • Dynamic ATR Threshold Levels: Threshold levels will activate above and below the area of interest, dynamically adjusting as the ATR moves. These threshold levels are defined as multiples of the ATR and can be customized based on the traders discretion. This ensures that the bot is only taking the best possible trades while still accounting for market volatility. 
  • Automatic Lot Calculation: Lot sizing can be set based on account percentage or as a flat lot value. This enables users to have maximum control over their risk management. 
  • Daily Equity Stop Out: User can define a specific percentage of equity they are willing to lose on the day before the bot shuts itself off. This feature is great for challenge accounts. 
  • Disable Trading After Take Profit or Stop Loss: User can tell the bot to turn itself off after a trade hits Take Profit or Stop Loss. This gives the user full control of how they manage risk.
  • Multiple Trades: The bot will open two trade orders for each entry. The user can define their Risk:Reward ratio for each of these orders independently of one another. (A future update will add trailing stop loss functionality) 
  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Entry orders will have a stop loss set as multiple of the ATR. I recommend doing some backtesting to determine what ATR multiple works for your specific trading style. 
  • One at a Time: Subsequent entry signals after the first will not trigger another entry. If your account already has an open position, the bot will not take more trades unless the user manually intervenes (if you cycle the bot on/off, and define a new zone, then this is possible). This ensures that the user is not overexposed to the market while running the bot. 
  • Trading in The Zone: The bot will only take an entry if price closes within the ATR Threshold of the user defined zone. This ensures that the bot is only taking high-probability trades that are within the variance threshold as defined by the user. 
  • Entries Based on CCI and MFI: The bot can take trade entries based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) crossing the zero-line or the Money Flow Index crossing the fifty-line. For running the bot on low timeframes the CCI is a better, for running the bot on a higher timeframe the MFI is better. 
  • CCI Momentum Confirmation:  The CCI can filter entries by requiring the CCI value to break above or below a specified value before taking an entry on the zero-line cross. By default this is set to -100/100 for BUYS and SELLS respectively. This confirms momentum is in your favor before entering. 


Things to Keep in Mind:

  • The order that you enter the range does not matter. The dynamic threshold settings will apply above and below this range no matter what. 
  • Please make sure that you are clicking the yellow "Start Button" to enable trading (along with the MT5 settings). The button should turn black so you know its activated. 
  • Once you find the suitable settings for your trading style, I would recommend that you save separate .set files for BUY and SELL to ensure you can quickly load in the proper settings. 
  • Customize and test the settings of the bot to ensure it is tailored to your needs. The default settings will not guarantee success. 
The Advanced Entry Bot is still a work-in-progress and should only be used at your own discretion. Users should ensure they understand the complexities/uncertainty that comes with trading before utilizing ancillary trading software. However, this is only V1.0 and I plan to add new features regularly. I'd love to hear feedback and recommendations from the community. 


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    Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
    Telegram to mt5 pro
    Janet Abu Khalil
    4 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
    Crystal Trade Manager Pro
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
    Prop Firm Os
    Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
    MT5 Trading Deck
    Manuel Michiels
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
    RiskGuard Management
    MONTORIO MICHELE
    5 (22)
    Utilities
    ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
    Trade Analyzer Pro
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Utilities
    Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
    Bots Builder Pro MT5
    Andrey Barinov
    4.17 (6)
    Utilities
    This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
    Flash Trade MT5
    Bai Jiang Zhou
    Utilities
    # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
    Hedge Trimmer EA
    Michael Sipho Bhiya
    Utilities
    Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
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