Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer

Fully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced algorithm for trading the EURUSD

Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run.

Prefers EURUSD 1H.

Principle of operation

The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.  

Recommended parameter:

  1. Use an ECN broker account.
  2. minimum deposit of 100$ USD.
  3. use it in H1 time frame
  4. recommended symbol is EURUSD


input parameter:

TrendType                Prefered Order Type - BUY or SELL

TakeProfit                Profit in points

MaxStopLoss             Max Stop Loss

FixTakeProfit            Profit in points to take away

TouchPipBuy             Pip Distance to touch trend line

TouchPipSell             Pip Distance to touch trend line

SlTrail                      Trail in point

StaticLot                  Position static size if you have no risk  

MinLot                     Minimum Position size

MaxLot                    Maximum Position size

MaxSpread               Max Spread to allow trading            

Risk_Percentage        Money Management Risk Percent

MaxOpenPosition     Maximum Opened Position

MagicNumber          Your Magic Number









