Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Roman Golovatii
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Fully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced algorithm for trading the EURUSD
Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run.
Prefers EURUSD 1H.
Principle of operation
The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.
Recommended parameter:
- Use an ECN broker account.
- minimum deposit of 100$ USD.
- use it in H1 time frame
- recommended symbol is EURUSD
input parameter:
TrendType Prefered Order Type - BUY or SELL
TakeProfit Profit in points
MaxStopLoss Max Stop Loss
FixTakeProfit Profit in points to take away
TouchPipBuy Pip Distance to touch trend line
TouchPipSell Pip Distance to touch trend line
SlTrail Trail in point
StaticLot Position static size if you have no risk
MinLot Minimum Position size
MaxLot Maximum Position size
MaxSpread Max Spread to allow trading
Risk_Percentage Money Management Risk Percent
MaxOpenPosition Maximum Opened Position
MagicNumber Your Magic Number