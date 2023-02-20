Jowzy Fx G2
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Jowzy Fx G2 support or resistance levels are formed when a market’s price action reverses and changes direction, leaving behind a peak or trough (swing point) in the market. Support and resistance levels can carve out trading ranges. The indicator identifies the Swing High and Swing Low based on X amount of bars ( Period ) defined in the indicator set.
Main Features:
- Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend
- Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
- NO repaint
- Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
- Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
- It displays and pushes notification stop-loss and entry-point
- Sending the alert and push notification
- Adjust the pattern setting