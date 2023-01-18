KonnichiwaEA MT4

5

Live Monitoring

MT5 VERSION

99$ for first 5 buyers! 2/5 sold!

Then Price Will be 199$

Konnichiwa EA works according to a specific breakout strategy that has proven itself by experienced traders. EA focus on big trends.


The Konnichiwa EA has excellent Risk Management strategy. EA's first priority is "NOT TO LOSE", not to make a profit. Each opened position is followed by the custom trailing stoploss algorithm. Also all opened positions closes at the same day! With this special trailing stoploss algorithm, losses are kept to a minimum and maximum profitability is observed.

Warning : The screenshots are belong to the MT5 version. Tests were performend on MT5, because of lack of history on MT4

General features:

Recommended Pair : USDJPY

Recommended TimeFrame : M30

Minimum Deposit : 100$ with %500 Leverage

Optimized for the last 7 years (from 2015 to today)
Auto Lot Management
No open positions on the weekend or the next day. Every position closed at the end of the day.
It is adjusted for GMT +2 time zone of popular brokers like ICMarkets, Tickmill, Peppersotne. It has an input for brokers with different time zones.
There are no complex settings and input sets. It has user-friendly inputs.
One Position at a time.
Every position has an absolute SL and TP
It does not contain dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid etc.

By keeping the maximum deposit load low, it realizes profitability with high pips, not high lot amount.

Feel free to the contact with me !

Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.



Reviews 1
Strike1983
630
Strike1983 2023.01.27 18:13 
 

Hi

I've only had EA for a short time, so I don't rate EA's performance (I can show my account for those interested). As far as the author is concerned, his approach is exemplary and I am satisfied - I trade in a currency other than USD and the author almost immediately released an update where the EA already takes into account my MT4 currency and calculates the correct lot size in a currency other than USD.

Thanks for that... I believe we will make profits :)

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Strike1983
630
Strike1983 2023.01.27 18:13 
 

Hi

I've only had EA for a short time, so I don't rate EA's performance (I can show my account for those interested). As far as the author is concerned, his approach is exemplary and I am satisfied - I trade in a currency other than USD and the author almost immediately released an update where the EA already takes into account my MT4 currency and calculates the correct lot size in a currency other than USD.

Thanks for that... I believe we will make profits :)

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