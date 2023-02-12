Konnichiwa EA MT5
- Experts
-
Muzeyen YilmazSoftware developer & Fx Trader
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 12 February 2023
- Activations: 20
99$ for first 5 buyers!
Then Price Will be 199$
Konnichiwa EA works according to a specific breakout strategy that has proven itself by experienced traders. EA focus on big trends.
The Konnichiwa EA has excellent Risk Management strategy. EA's first priority is "NOT TO LOSE", not to make a profit. Each opened position is followed by the custom trailing stoploss algorithm. Also all opened positions closes at the same day! With this special trailing stoploss algorithm, losses are kept to a minimum and maximum profitability is observed.
Recommended Pair : USDJPY
Recommended TimeFrame : M30
By keeping the maximum deposit load low, it realizes profitability with high pips, not high lot amount.
Feel free to the contact with me !