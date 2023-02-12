Konnichiwa EA MT5

Live Monitoring

99$ for first 5 buyers!

Then Price Will be 199$

Konnichiwa EA works according to a specific breakout strategy that has proven itself by experienced traders. EA focus on big trends.


The Konnichiwa EA has excellent Risk Management strategy. EA's first priority is "NOT TO LOSE", not to make a profit. Each opened position is followed by the custom trailing stoploss algorithm. Also all opened positions closes at the same day! With this special trailing stoploss algorithm, losses are kept to a minimum and maximum profitability is observed.

General features:

Recommended Pair : USDJPY

Recommended TimeFrame : M30

Minimum Deposit : 100$ with %500 Leverage
Optimized for the last 7 years (from 2015 to today)
Auto Lot Management
No open positions on the weekend or the next day. Every position closed at the end of the day.
It is adjusted for GMT +2 time zone of popular brokers like ICMarkets, Tickmill, Peppersotne. It has an input for brokers with different time zones.
There are no complex settings and input sets. It has user-friendly inputs.
One Position at a time.
Every position has an absolute SL and TP
It does not contain dangerous strategies like Martingale, Grid etc.

By keeping the maximum deposit load low, it realizes profitability with high pips, not high lot amount.

Feel free to the contact with me !

Warnings: Good result in the past does not guarantee good results in the future. Trading is high risky business.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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