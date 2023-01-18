KonnichiwaEA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Muzeyen Yilmaz
- Sürüm: 1.50
- Güncellendi: 12 Şubat 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
99$ for first 5 buyers! 2/5 sold!
Then Price Will be 199$
Konnichiwa EA works according to a specific breakout strategy that has proven itself by experienced traders. EA focus on big trends.
The Konnichiwa EA has excellent Risk Management strategy. EA's first priority is "NOT TO LOSE", not to make a profit. Each opened position is followed by the custom trailing stoploss algorithm. Also all opened positions closes at the same day! With this special trailing stoploss algorithm, losses are kept to a minimum and maximum profitability is observed.
Recommended Pair : USDJPY
Recommended TimeFrame : M30
Minimum Deposit : 100$ with %500 Leverage
By keeping the maximum deposit load low, it realizes profitability with high pips, not high lot amount.
Feel free to the contact with me !
Hi
I've only had EA for a short time, so I don't rate EA's performance (I can show my account for those interested). As far as the author is concerned, his approach is exemplary and I am satisfied - I trade in a currency other than USD and the author almost immediately released an update where the EA already takes into account my MT4 currency and calculates the correct lot size in a currency other than USD.
Thanks for that... I believe we will make profits :)