Meet Airiam, she uses no martingale or grid systems.





Testing was done on EURUSD H1, But other currency pairs might also work.





I have spent many sleepless months creating this bot and only after proper testing I felt ready to share.

Included are screenshots of testing done.





The default settings was what I used.





Forex trading comes with high risk and should always be backtested before use.

this way you will find the best settings that work for you.

please use it and give me feedback so that I can improve the product.





If you like this EA please drop a review.