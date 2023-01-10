AiriumBot

1.5
Meet Airiam, she uses no martingale or grid systems. 

Testing was done on EURUSD H1, But other currency pairs might also work.

I have spent many sleepless months creating this bot and only after proper testing I felt ready to share.
Included are screenshots of testing done.

The default settings was what I used.

Forex trading comes with high risk and should always be backtested before use.

this way you will find the best settings that work for you.

please use it and give me feedback so that I can improve the product. 


If you like this EA please drop a review. 
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Mr.Brightman
95
Mr.Brightman 2023.05.29 08:07 
 

Started promising, but did not work out in the end for me.

Cayetano Martin Fernandez
622
Cayetano Martin Fernandez 2023.01.31 20:03 
 

no coments

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