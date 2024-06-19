Order grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.64
- Updated: 19 June 2024
- Activations: 5
A grid expert with a trained neural network for the GBPUSD currency pair, timeframe H1.
Fully ready to work.
The expert determines the trend and opens a series of orders for each price correction.
It is possible to limit the number of orders in each grid of orders.
To work, you can use a standard lot or a percentage of available funds.
The Expert was tested on an account with a leverage of 1:100, with a different leverage, change the Percentage parameter.
Parameters
PlusB - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid BUY
PlusS - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid SELL
Minus - decrease a take profit when opening a new order
InpStepMinus - take profit level decrease step for an order grid in points
TakeProfit - profit in points for the main order grid
StopLoss - stop loss level for an order grid
Distance - distance for opening the next same-type order in a grid
Lots - starting lot, 0 - use percentage of free margin
Percent - percentage of free margin for the calculating lots
Use_Total Percent - enable/disable limits on the maximum percentage use Deposit bonuses for all orders grid. Valid for automatic calculation of lots (Percent)
TotalPercent - the maximum percentage of free funds used for all order grids when opening simultaneously
AddB - number of BUY orders in an order grid
AddS - number of SELL orders in an order grid
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open2 - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open 2 - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
Use_ADX - enabling/disabling the ADX indicator
Period_ADX - period of the ADX indicator
ADX_Level_Down _BUY - the level of the ADX indicator for BUY orders
ADX_Level_Down_SELL - the level of the ADX indicator for SELL orders
InpSlip - slippage in points
Magic_1 - magic number of the first grid
Magic_2 - magic number of the second grid
Recommend
EA settings: use the default settings
Symbol: GBPUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: $500
Quotes can vary greatly from one broker to another. I recommend optimizing all the indicators in the Expert Advisor.