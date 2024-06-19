Order grid

A grid expert with a trained neural network for the GBPUSD currency pair, timeframe H1.

Fully ready to work.

The expert determines the trend and opens a series of orders for each price correction.

It is possible to limit the number of orders in each grid of orders.

To work, you can use a standard lot or a percentage of available funds.

The Expert was tested on an account with a leverage of 1:100, with a different leverage, change the Percentage parameter.


Parameters

PlusB                            - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid BUY
PlusS                             - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid SELL 
Minus                            - decrease a take profit when opening a new order
InpStepMinus                - take profit level decrease step for an order grid in points
TakeProfit                     - profit in points for the main order grid
StopLoss                        - stop loss level for an order grid
Distance                        - distance for opening the next same-type order in a grid
Lots                               - starting lot, 0 - use percentage of free margin
Percent                         - percentage of free margin for the calculating lots
Use_Total Percent         - enable/disable limits on the maximum percentage use Deposit bonuses for all orders grid. Valid for automatic calculation of lots (Percent)
TotalPercent                  - the maximum percentage of free funds used for all order grids when opening simultaneously
AddB                              - number of BUY orders in an order grid
AddS                              - number of SELL orders in an order grid
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open   - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open               -  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open          - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]

TimeFrame_NRTR_Open2   - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open2               -  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open2          - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]

TimeFrame_MFI_Open     - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open                 -  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open            - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open2     - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open2                 -  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open 2           - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
Use_ADX                         -  enabling/disabling the ADX indicator
Period_ADX                    - period of the ADX indicator
ADX_Level_Down _BUY  - the level of the ADX indicator for BUY orders
ADX_Level_Down_SELL  - the level of the ADX indicator for SELL orders
InpSlip                            - slippage in points
Magic_1                          - magic number of the first grid
Magic_2                          - magic number of the second grid


    Recommend

    EA settings: use the default settings
    Symbol: GBPUSD
    Timeframe: H1
    Minimum deposit: $500
    Quotes can vary greatly from one broker to another. I recommend optimizing all the indicators in the Expert Advisor.


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      Experts
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      Experts
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      5 (4)
      Experts
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      MQL TOOLS SL
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      Experts
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      5 (8)
      Experts
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      4.04 (25)
      Experts
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