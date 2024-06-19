A grid expert with a trained neural network for the GBPUSD currency pair, timeframe H1.

Fully ready to work.

The expert determines the trend and opens a series of orders for each price correction.

It is possible to limit the number of orders in each grid of orders.

To work, you can use a standard lot or a percentage of available funds.

The Expert was tested on an account with a leverage of 1:100, with a different leverage, change the Percentage parameter.





Parameters

PlusB - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid BUY

PlusS - minimum profit in points when closing a series of same-type orders, closing an order grid SELL

Minus - decrease a take profit when opening a new order

InpStepMinus - take profit level decrease step for an order grid in points

TakeProfit - profit in points for the main order grid

StopLoss - stop loss level for an order grid

Distance - distance for opening the next same-type order in a grid

Lots - starting lot, 0 - use percentage of free margin

Percent - percentage of free margin for the calculating lots

Use_Total Percent - enable/disable limits on the maximum percentage use Deposit bonuses for all orders grid. Valid for automatic calculation of lots (Percent)

TotalPercent - the maximum percentage of free funds used for all order grids when opening simultaneously

AddB - number of BUY orders in an order grid

AddS - number of SELL orders in an order grid

TimeFrame_NRTR_Open - timeframe of the indicator

Use_NRTR_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator

Period_NRTR_Open - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]



TimeFrame_NRTR_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator

Use_NRTR_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator

Period_NRTR_Open2 - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]



TimeFrame_MFI_Open - timeframe of the indicator

Use_MFI_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator

Period_MFI_Open - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]

TimeFrame_MFI_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator

Use_MFI_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator

Period_MFI_Open 2 - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]

Use_ADX - enabling/disabling the ADX indicator

Period_ADX - period of the ADX indicator

ADX_Level_Down _BUY - the level of the ADX indicator for BUY orders

ADX_Level_Down_SELL - the level of the ADX indicator for SELL orders

InpSlip - slippage in points

Magic_1 - magic number of the first grid

Magic_2 - magic number of the second grid





Recommend

EA settings: use the default settings

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $500

Quotes can vary greatly from one broker to another . I recommend optimizing all the indicators in the Expert Advisor .





