Carrion Day Trading MT5

  • Indicators
  • Tsheko Kutumela
    Tsheko Kutumela

    Tsheko Kutumela

    Hi welcome to my profile my name is Andre. I am a self taught software developer with proven problem solving abilities. I graduated in Information Technology in 2021. I have 5+ years in computer programming. Skilled in Frontend and Backend Development. Goal driven and always up for challenges
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 5

This indicator is developed based on the multiple session trading to aid in analysis for all the day traders. The indicator supports all currency pairs as well as other trading instruments like indicies, commodities, metals ,etc.

The way the indicator work is by making analysis on your behalf. During asian session that's when the indicator does the calculations and provided trading plans in form of areas on the chart for the current day. And this process happens everyday which allows for hands free trading in terms of analysis and it never rapaint.


How to trade the market using Carrrion Day Trading Indicator

There are various way you can trade the indicator being :-

1. Wait for the market to break out of the asian arange highlighted by the blue rectangle and take out either Buyers/Sellers stoploss and take a trade in the opposite direction.

2. Wait for the market to play out and either enter a buy/sell zone represented by the pink and white rectangle and take a trade in those zone.

How the indicator draw the zones on the charts is by calculating price for x-amount of days to determine how many pips/points the martket might move for the given day. The areas where the stoplosses might placed are calculated by how much the market has moved in the asian box highlighted by the blue rectangle


More in-depth explanation is linked on the video



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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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