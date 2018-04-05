ALGOBox Daily

ALGOBox is a indicator-sandbox expert advisor which allows for easy implementation of a combination of custom indicators to emulate an ideal manual trading strategy using technical analysis.

Trade with an indicator-based strategy in mind to find a profitable setting to run with, perfect for manual forex traders!

This EA is adapted to run with great risk management, using volume, trend-recognition and scaling out to run on a high timeframe setting, using no scalping strategies to jeopardize your account.

As of many years of studying, testing and analysis, trading approach has found to be profitable at most times with the right indicators and mindset, with integrated money management and emotionless trade handling adding more stability to the strategy and hence more profit in the long run. This expert is for daily charts only and although possible to add in lower timeframes, would not do any difference to the trading itself.

The indicator types are the baseline- , entry-, exit-, trend- and volatility indicators.

  • BASELINE: On-chart line to showcase a "moving average"-type
  • ENTRY: Indicator to signal WHEN to jump in a potential trad. If turned off replaced by baseline.
  • EXIT:  Indicator to signal WHEN to jump out of a position.
  • TREND: Indicator to filter out either long or short positions.
  • VOLUME/VOLATILE: Indicator to show trade volume.

The subtypes for the indicators are as following:

  • Baseline Cross - Basic MA price crossovers
  • Baseline Bands Cross - Price crossing of the upper and lower lines to indicate trend direction
  • Trend/Volume Zero-line Cross - (Subwindowed) Indicator showing the crossover of a zero-line
  • Trend/Volume Two-line Cross - (Subwindowed) Indicator showing the crossover of two moving lines
  • Trend/Volume Integer Specified Cross - (Subwindowed) Indicator showing the crossover of a integer-specified-line
  • Trend/Volume Two-line Border Cross - (Subwindowed) Indicator showing the crossover of two integer-specified-lines
  • Trend Colored Signals - (On chart) Indicator colored signals, could be a colored baseline for example
  • Volume Colored Signals - (Subwindowed) Indicator colored signals

NOTE: Some custom indicators that may meet the requirements of these subtypes may not work properly due to wrong buffer indexing. In that case notify me in private messages and I will quickly resolve the issue!

ALSO: "Special" indicators like Fractals, market profiling indicators, colored signals of many nuances or other complex custom indicators WOULD NOT WORK with this expert until further notice.

The inputs are grouped in base settings, panel settings and indicator settings for each indicator type.

Base settings:

  • Magic number
  • Prefered time to trade during the day
  • Account risk size (%)
  • Enable breakeven trades
  • Enable scaling out option
  • Slippage calculator

Panel settings:

  • Activate panel (deactivate for faster ST-runs)

[Indicator] settings:

  • Activate indicator
  • Choose subtype
  • Crossline 1 (zero line/two line subtypes)
  • Crossline 2 (additional line for border-cross subtype)
  • Indicator .ex5 path (starting from the MQL5\Indicator\ folder)
  • Feed indicator inputs?
  • If so, write in "10,15,0,1"-format (only one text parameter accepted, true and false are written 1 and 0)

NOTE: Please use the strategy tester to find and confirm a strategy that works for you and use it on a demo before using it on your real live account. Potential losses is often due to wrong implementation of strategy, however with due diligence you can find a profitable strategy.


The screenshots below shows the subtypes being used on chart.


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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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