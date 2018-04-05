PK Range Break Scalper
- Experts
-
Prudence KiconcoTelegram channel - https://t.me/boom_crash_robots
Email - pk_robots@outlook.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
PK Range Break Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe.
The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout.
The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price.
NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred settings.
Parameters
Inputs
- Trade Direction - Buy and Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only
- Lotsize - Input Lots
- Take Profit in Pips - Input the number of Pips the EA should take profit
- Stop Loss - Input stop loss value (In points)
- Trailing Stop - Input Trailing Stop (In points)
Range
- Trade_In_Range - If True, EA will open trades in range. If False, EA will not open trades in range.
Miscellaneous
- Magic - Input unique number for different charts the EA is applied to.
The EA should run on a VPS continuously.
My guarantee is to further improve the EA to make your trading more profitable.
- For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.
WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.
RangeBreak Boom Crash Deriv Binary