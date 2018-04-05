PK Range Break Scalper is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping Range Break 100 Index and Range Break 200 Index by Deriv and Binary broker on the 1 Minute Timeframe.

The EA/Robot waits for a range price breakout to open positions and it aims at closing profits between the range price and not the range breakout.

The EA/Robot opens buy positions at the lowest range price and sell positions at the highest range price.

NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred settings.

Parameters Inputs Trade Direction - Buy and Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only

- Buy and Sell, Buy Only, Sell Only Lotsize - Input Lots

- Input Lots Take Profit in Pips - Input the number of Pips the EA should take profit

- Input the number of Pips the EA should take profit Stop Loss - Input stop loss value (In points)

- Input stop loss value (In points) Trailing Stop - Input Trailing Stop (In points) Range Trade_In_Range - If True, EA will open trades in range. If False, EA will not open trades in range. Miscellaneous Magic - Input unique number for different charts the EA is applied to.

The EA should run on a VPS continuously.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA to make your trading more profitable.

For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam. RangeBreak Boom Crash Deriv Binary

















