Plan X

Overview

  • Bot Name: Plan Xchange
  • Version: 1.00
  • Default Setting: XAUUSD/Gold
  • Timeframe: M15 
  • Time Zone: UTC+3

Plan Xchange: The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Breakout EA

A Simple Breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, control, and robust risk management.

Plan Xchange is a fully automated trading robot that specializes in a time-based breakout strategy. It uses key trading ranges during specific market hours, placing pending orders to capitalize on breakouts with precision. Its true power lies in its ability to simultaneously manage this strategy across  five different symbols, each with its own unique and fully customizable settings.

Whether you are trading the London session breakout for GBPUSD, the Asian session for USDJPY, or commodity volatility for XAUUSD, Plan Xchange can be tailored to execute your specific plan for each instrument, all from a single chart.

Key Features

1. Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Powerhouse

  • Trade Up to 5 Symbols: Configure and run independent breakout strategies on up to five financial instruments simultaneously.

  • Individual Settings: Each symbol has its own dedicated set of parameters, including trading times, risk management, trade management, and filters.

  • Diversified Approach: Easily diversify your automated trading across different markets and sessions (Forex, Indices, Commodities).

2. Precision Time & Session Control

  • Customizable Trading Range: Define the exact start and end hour/minute for the EA to identify the day's trading range.

  • Automatic Order Expiration: Set a specific time to automatically delete all pending orders, protecting you from unpredictable late-session volatility.

  • End-of-Day Position Closure: Optionally enable a hard exit time to close all open positions, securing profits and limiting overnight risk.

3. Unparalleled Risk & Money Management
Plan Xchange puts capital preservation first with four professional-grade volume calculation modes:

  • Fixed Lot: A constant, user-defined lot size.

  • Risk Percentage of Balance: Calculates the lot size to risk a specific percentage of your account equity.

  • Fixed Money Risk: Calculates the lot size to risk a fixed monetary amount.

  • Managed Lots per Money: Dynamically adjusts lot size based on account growth (e.g., 0.1 lots for every $1000 in the account).

Before any trade is placed, the EA performs  multiple financial validation checks, ensuring there is sufficient margin and that the potential monetary risk is within acceptable limits.

4. Dynamic & Flexible Trade Management

  • Advanced Take Profit & Stop Loss: Set your exit targets with incredible flexibility. TP and SL can be calculated based on:

    • A multiple of the identified range size (e.g., 2:1 Reward-to-Risk).

    • A fixed number of points.

    • A percentage of the entry price.

  • Automated Break-Even: Automatically secure your trades by moving the stop loss to your entry price (plus a small buffer) once a predefined profit target is hit.

  • Sophisticated Trailing Stop: Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor with a fully configurable trailing stop based on points or percentage.

5. Intelligent Trade Filters & Controls

  • Range Size Filters: Avoid trading in choppy or overly volatile conditions by defining a minimum and maximum acceptable range size (in points or as a percentage).

  • Daily Trade Limits: Prevent over-trading by setting a maximum number of long, short, or total trades per day for each symbol.

  • Order Entry Buffer: Add a buffer (in points) to the high and low of the range to help avoid false breakouts.

6. Professional On-Chart Dashboard
Monitor every aspect of your trading performance at a glance with a clean, professional on-chart panel. The dashboard provides real-time insights into:

  • Live Performance Metrics: Total Profit, Last Trade P/L, and Current Drawdown (shown in both currency and percentage).

  • Max Balance Drawdown Tracking: A crucial metric for serious traders, the EA tracks and displays the highest historical drawdown on your account balance.

  • Live Balance & Equity Curve: Visualize your account's growth directly on the panel with a mini-chart.

  • Active Symbols Status: See which symbols are active, their current state (e.g., SCANNING, WAITING), and their scheduled EOD close time.

  • Account & Market Info: View account leverage, current spread, and connection status.

Caution

Plan X Breakout V1 should be thoroughly tested through backtesting and demo trading before using it in live conditions. Automated trading carries inherent risks; adjustments may be necessary based on individual risk tolerance.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risks. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Use of Plan X Breakout V1 is at the investor’s discretion, and Derek Kash assumes no responsibility for any financial losses incurred. Thorough testing is strongly recommended.

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