Gold Volatility Sentinel

Gold Volatility Sentinel — Session-Checkpoint Breakout Scalper for XAUUSD

A disciplined, rule-based approach to gold's volatility windows.

Gold Volatility Sentinel does not chase every candle. Three times a day, at fixed session-transition checkpoints, it places a pair of asymmetric breakout orders around the current price — sized by real-time ATR, not a fixed distance — and lets the market decide which direction to take. Once triggered, every single exit is handled by a tight, continuously-adjusting trailing stop. No indicators to chase, no discretionary judgment calls, no martingale.

Backtested results (2017–2026, ~9.2 years, real ticks):

Metric Fixed 0.1 Lot Auto Lot (20% capital ratio)
Total trades 823 823
Win rate 88.46% 88.46%
Profit Factor 4.11 4.61
Recovery Factor 47.6 42.0
Sharpe Ratio 20.2 23.6
Max drawdown (balance) 6.41% 3.77%
Max relative drawdown 7.51% 11.61%
Average hold time 9 min 23 sec 9 min 23 sec
Net profit ($500 start) $5,159 $39,815

Short trades: 349 (90.26% win rate) · Long trades: 474 (87.13% win rate)

What makes it different:

  • Session-timed, not chart-pattern-timed. Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover.
  • Asymmetric by design. The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it.
  • Exit is 100% trailing-stop driven. There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic.
  • Built for hedging-type accounts with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap.
  • Broker-portable in one field. A single GMT-offset input re-aligns the checkpoint schedule to any broker's server time — no manual recalculation needed when switching brokers.

Recommended setup:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended broker environment: Raw/Zero-spread account with low commission (this strategy's edge is sensitive to spread cost — see notes below)
  • Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on M5 bar detection regardless of chart period)
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted checkpoint execution

Important, honest notes before you buy:

  • These are backtest results using tick-level historical data, not a verified live track record. Past performance, backtested or live, never guarantees future results.
  • Spread and commission materially affect this strategy given its scalping nature; results on a standard (wide-spread) account will be meaningfully worse than shown above. Raw/Zero-type accounts are strongly recommended.
  • We encourage running the EA on a demo account first to confirm behavior matches your broker's execution conditions before committing real capital.
  • A public live signal is planned; check the product page for the current link once available.

Recommended products
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Experts
Cleetah EA MT5 is a fully automated trend-following trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is a complete trading loop – automatically identifying potential trends, calculating position sizes, entering trades, exiting trades, and providing excellent risk control. As each trending move ends, the equity curve rises steadily to a new level. Of course, the size of the step depends on the magnitude of the trend. Requirements & Recommendations Trading instrum
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Experts
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Experts
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
Experts
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Experts
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Gold Aimer Pro
Ghulam Dastgeer
Experts
Gold Aimer Pro Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.  The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker. IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to recei
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
Experts
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Crypto Hades Adaptive Swing
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing    Dynamic Fibonacci Matrix & MTF Trend Alignment    Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing  is an elite institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for extreme cryptocurrency volatility (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, this EA waits patiently for deep pullbacks and strikes at the most advantageous "underworld" price levels using a dynamic mathematical matrix. Unlike standard trend followers that buy at the top, Hades uses a **M
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
VenomQuant XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
VenomQuant XAU — Overview VenomQuant XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic Price Action patterns and an adaptive risk management engine, delivering a high-frequency, low-latency trading system optimized for volatile precious metals markets. ️ Core Strategy The EA operates under a multi-confluence entry model that requires alignment in three independent layers before executing any
Greezly Bot Pro MT5
Ivan Maruschak
Experts
1.Automated trading advisor 2. The best results on the EURUSD pair, but you can also adjust the settings for any other instruments, 3.Use a timeframe from m1 to m15. 4. The Expert Advisor trades using the averaging method, smoothly and safely increasing the volume! 5. To direct the trade, the EA uses candlestick analysis. 6. The safest option, use 0.01 lots for every $1500-2000 7. To reduce risks, I advise you to change the step after 4 trades by 300 pips and after 6 trades by 500 pips 8.Cons
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
ScalpelBarUVL
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
ScalpelBarUVL is a new generation universal scalpel bot. It can work on any type of accounts. On any instrument, without exception. Advantages: Automatically adjusts all pip parameter values ​​for the instrument (stops, volatility, spread). That is, if you optimize your stop loss, for example, from 100 to 1000, then such a range will be on any instruments (on all currency pairs), the actual stop loss will be adjusted in accordance with the needs of this instrument. This is very convenient for
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
CRR Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
CRR EA for MT5 Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 compatible Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe using a professional pullback breakout continuation strategy with advanced Risk:Reward execution management. CRR EA is developed for traders looking for stable execution, intelligent trade management, and high-probability continuation entries in the Gold market. Download the settings file here for the 5-minute Gold bac
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Experts
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
XAU Ghosting Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD GHOSTING MATRIX AI    Ghost-Order Decryptor - Exploit the algorithms that banks use to trap retail traders. The **XAUUSD Ghosting Matrix AI** is a God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It utilizes advanced Order-Book Ghosting Matrix theory to detect spoofing—fake buy and sell orders placed by institutional algorithms to trap retail traders. When the market experiences a violent price jump with anomalously low volume, or stagnates despite massive vol
Buyers of this product also purchase
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
More from author
Gold Phoenix Grid
Keisuke Honma
Experts
Gold Phoenix Grid - Asymmetric Grid EA for XAUUSD An advanced grid EA that uses asymmetric long/short strategies optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. **Strategy Overview** - LONG: Enters on EMA20 pullbacks in an uptrend (Daily EMA200 filter), with up to 5 grid levels at ATR-based intervals - SHORT: Enters on RSI overbought signals in a downtrend (H4 EMA200 filter), with up to 3 grid levels - Long and short positions operate independently and can run simultaneously - A
Goldsentinelgrid
Keisuke Honma
Experts
Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind. Key Features News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review