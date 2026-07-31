Gold Volatility Sentinel
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Gold Volatility Sentinel — Session-Checkpoint Breakout Scalper for XAUUSD
A disciplined, rule-based approach to gold's volatility windows.
Gold Volatility Sentinel does not chase every candle. Three times a day, at fixed session-transition checkpoints, it places a pair of asymmetric breakout orders around the current price — sized by real-time ATR, not a fixed distance — and lets the market decide which direction to take. Once triggered, every single exit is handled by a tight, continuously-adjusting trailing stop. No indicators to chase, no discretionary judgment calls, no martingale.
Backtested results (2017–2026, ~9.2 years, real ticks):
|Metric
|Fixed 0.1 Lot
|Auto Lot (20% capital ratio)
|Total trades
|823
|823
|Win rate
|88.46%
|88.46%
|Profit Factor
|4.11
|4.61
|Recovery Factor
|47.6
|42.0
|Sharpe Ratio
|20.2
|23.6
|Max drawdown (balance)
|6.41%
|3.77%
|Max relative drawdown
|7.51%
|11.61%
|Average hold time
|9 min 23 sec
|9 min 23 sec
|Net profit ($500 start)
|$5,159
|$39,815
Short trades: 349 (90.26% win rate) · Long trades: 474 (87.13% win rate)
What makes it different:
- Session-timed, not chart-pattern-timed. Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover.
- Asymmetric by design. The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it.
- Exit is 100% trailing-stop driven. There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic.
- Built for hedging-type accounts with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap.
- Broker-portable in one field. A single GMT-offset input re-aligns the checkpoint schedule to any broker's server time — no manual recalculation needed when switching brokers.
Recommended setup:
- Account type: Hedging
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Recommended broker environment: Raw/Zero-spread account with low commission (this strategy's edge is sensitive to spread cost — see notes below)
- Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on M5 bar detection regardless of chart period)
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted checkpoint execution
Important, honest notes before you buy:
- These are backtest results using tick-level historical data, not a verified live track record. Past performance, backtested or live, never guarantees future results.
- Spread and commission materially affect this strategy given its scalping nature; results on a standard (wide-spread) account will be meaningfully worse than shown above. Raw/Zero-type accounts are strongly recommended.
- We encourage running the EA on a demo account first to confirm behavior matches your broker's execution conditions before committing real capital.
- A public live signal is planned; check the product page for the current link once available.